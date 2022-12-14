The official teaser trailer for Scream 6 has been released, and we see Wednesday Actor returning as well as a fun riff on a popular Ridley Scott horror movie. Scream 6 will leave small-town Woodsboro and take place in one of the biggest cities in the United States, New York City. This creative decision was made to keep the next sequel fresh with a new environment where Ghostface can terrify our favorite characters in new ways. The official teaser trailer shows the popular Wednesday actor returning, and it channels this Ridley Scott horror movie.

Wednesday Actor Returns in Scream 6, and it Channels This Ridley Scott Horror Movie

The teaser trailer was well worth the wait and had so many nuggets that we can’t wait for it to be released next year. Here are all the juicy parts of the official teaser trailer.

Jenna Ortega Returns in Scream 6

Jenna Ortega is this generation’s Scream Queen, and we were excited to see her enter the Scream franchise as Tara Carpenter. The Scream franchise is entering new territory and slowly handing the reigns over to a younger generation, which are all younger family members of the original characters. Tara is the sister of the main character in Scream 5, and she is attacked at the start of the movie (just like Drew Barrymore’s character) as bait for her sister to return to Woodsboro. Ortega will have a more prominent role in Scream 6, and she has also been the primary source of news regarding the production. For instance, she mentioned in an interview that Scream 6 is so bloody and action-packed that you will forget Nev Cambell’s exit.

Movie Horror References

The Scream franchise is known for subverting horror tropes and making fun references to other popular entries in the franchise. The teaser trailer alone has a tone blink, and you’ll miss them, so we expect more and are excited to see what else we can discover.

Alien

The teaser trailer shows Scream 6’s main characters on a crowded subway car during Halloween. They were surrounded by people in Ghostface masks and realized they might be in a bit of trouble. They are right because they see our Ghostface stalking them. Between each suspenseful part of the trailer, we get pieces of the iconic tagline being riffed: “In a city of millions no one hears you scream.” Let’s be honest with ourselves, though. The residents of New York would probably hear you scream but ignore them anyways, and you’d be another notch on Ghostface’s belt.

The original tagline is from Ridley Scott’s Alien: “In space no one can hear you scream.” We don’t know what is worse. Being alone in a spaceship with an alien or trapped in a massive city with Ghostface? Something tells us we should take our chances with a Xenomorph.

Jason Takes Manhattan

The teaser trailer shows Ghost Face stalking Tara, Sam, and Mindy in a crowded subway car in New York City. With how the Scream franchise likes to mock the horror genre, we can only imagine it will refer to another popular horror franchise, Friday the 13th, which had their masked killer visit New York City. So, what easter eggs are you hoping to see?

Scream 6 releases exclusively in theaters on March 10, 2023.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022