We were just given the official teaser trailer of Scream 6, which provided us with so many horror easter eggs. After rewatching the trailer a bunch, you may be wondering when does Scream 6 come out. Scream fans were worried about the future of the franchise with the death of the famed director, Wes Craven. The success of Scream 5 determined if we would be given any further entries. Well, happy for us, it did very well, and we will have at least one more sequel. Lucky for us, the newest sequel will arrive much sooner than anticipated. So, we have the answer to the question of when does Scream 6 come out, plus much more.

When Does Scream 6 Come Out?

Scream 6 will be released only in theaters on March 10, 2023. This is very exciting news, as Scream 6 was originally supposed to release on March 31, 2023. Unfortunately, this means Ghostface will be calling a few weeks sooner!

Who Directed Scream 6?

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will direct Scream 6. Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett both directed Scream 5 as well as Ready or Not. Scream 5 marked the first time West Craven did not direct a Scream entry, making many Scream fans nervous. However, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett put those worries to bed with a fantastic entry and brought the franchise into the modern era.

Which Cast and Characters are Returning for Scream 6?

The only legacy character to return for Scream 6 is Gail Weathers, who Courtney Cox plays. We are also excited to see the return of Kirby Reed from Scream 4, played by Hayden Panettiere. Other cast and characters returning for the latest sequel include:

Sam Carpenter: Melissa Barrera

Melissa Barrera Tara Carpenter: Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega Mindy Meeks-Martin: Jasmin Savoy Brown

Jasmin Savoy Brown Chad Meeks-Martin: Mason Gooding

Who is Joining Scream 6?

The most exciting addition to Scream 6 is actor Samara Weaving, who will play an undisclosed role. Will she play a prominent role in the latest sequel or get axed in Drew Barrymore style? Only time will tell. Other new additions to Scream 6 include:

David: Josh Segura (David can be seen in the teaser trailer as a possible boyfriend of Sam? Uh-oh… what was the one thing Dewey taught us?)

Josh Segura (David can be seen in the teaser trailer as a possible boyfriend of Sam? Uh-oh… what was the one thing Dewey taught us?) Alison: Devyn Nekoda

Devyn Nekoda Carly: Liana Liberato

Liana Liberato Gabe: Tony Revolori

Tony Revolori Williams: Dermot Mulroney

Dermot Mulroney Professor Freddie: Henry Czerny

The roles of most of these characters are still unknown, so we will be excited to learn more as we get closer to Scream 6’s release.

What is Scream 6 About?

Description: The film continues with the survivors of the latest Ghostface killings, sisters Samantha and Tara Carpenter and twins Chad and Mindy Meeks, leaving Woodsboro behind and starting a new chapter of their lives in New York City, only to be again plagued by a streak of murders by a new Ghostface killer.

This marks the first time the entry left Woodsboro since Scream 2. We also wonder where Gale and Sidney will be during the events of Scream 6. What do you think?

- This article was updated on December 16th, 2022