Image: Adobe Stock

Super Bowl LVII is one of the biggest annual events taking place in 2023, and for good reason. It’s the ultimate championship of one of the United States’ favorite national pastimes, American Football, which is also the nation’s most-watched sport. But with a hold on this level of viewership being so valuable, especially with the crazy ads that air year upon year, what channel is hosting the Super Bowl this year in 2023?

Super Bowl LVII in 2023: What Channel is the Super Bowl on This Year?

The Super Bowl will be broadcast on Fox nationally this year in 2023. Additionally, any streaming app that includes Fox live streaming in their packages is available to watch this. The main event for this broadcast begins at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT. For American viewers, this will be the channel to follow and gather your friends for the annual Super Bowl party, to celebrate however you choose, and to root for the Kansas City Chiefs or the home team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Be sure to keep an eye out for a phenomenal and entertaining event, whether you’re there for the sport of the game, or to watch the incredibly well-done commercials, capitalizing on the level of viewership for the event as shown in their production values.

How to Watch Super Bowl 57 if Not in America

If you’re watching the Super Bowl such as in Canada or elsewhere in the world, you’re still in luck. If you’re unable to watch the Big Game on Fox, you can still watch it on the following networks and services:

In addition to the above events, Rihanna is confirmed to be the musical performer for the halftime show. Be sure to use the above channel resources to tune into the Super Bowl this year!

- This article was updated on February 12th, 2023