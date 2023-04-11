What Happened to the Lofi Girl? Lofi Girl’s Disappearance, Explained

Image: Lofi Girl

Lofi Girl is an adored individual across a lot of internet culture for her study streams but something unexpected has happened. Lofi Girl suddenly vanished from sight and many are trying to work out what is going on. People have already been thinking about strange outcomes — common to other parts of internet culture — but this article will explain everything we know about what happened to the Lofi Girl.

Why is Lofi Girl Missing? What has Happened to Her?

Lofi Girl’s animated study stream on YouTube was running as usual with chill beats when she vanished out of the blue. In a single frame, Lofi Girl was no more. Many were immediately confused about what had happened when both Lofi Girl’s cat and herself disappeared. However, there was now a new visible sight in the form of a blue flashing window on another city building in the distance.

Related: Why is Every Streamer Moving From Twitch to YouTube? Explained

Over the course of many hours, the stream started to zoom in on the window. Viewers were inside a new room when this happened — with a question mark replacing the title and channel icon. Some eagle-eyed fans also spotted another stream go up on Lofi Girl’s channel which has a timer ticking down with around two hours left at the time of writing.

It is possible that Lofi Girl’s disappearance may be leading up to an announcement or is a form of an ARG. This is known as an Alternate Reality Game where many people on the internet are taken along on a narrative story. They may have to also solve puzzles or find clues in real life. It could also simply be just a marketing trick to attract even more people and have further retention on the stream.

Was the Blue Flashing Window in Lofi Girl’s Stream Morse Code?

Yes, the blue flashing window has been linked to Morse code. The Morse code informs viewers about LOFIWORLD.COM. When you go to this site you will be met with a timer also ticking down and a blue progress bar. This furthers the possibility of it being an ARG. It should be noted that at the moment the website doesn’t load; likely due to high traffic.

While you are waiting for the timer to tick down it is a great time to start gathering your friends on Discord to watch the Lofi Girl YouTube stream with you. This is certainly gaining a lot of attention across the internet and it is highly impressive. Lofi Girl has been a sensational study help for many but is now also a mysterious internet mystery — a greatly constructed one at that.

- This article was updated on April 11th, 2023