Symere Bysil Woods, better known as Lil Uzi Vert, has been no stranger to similar measures of success and controversy over their decade of music-making. The popular recording artist’s spending, particularly on their pink diamond implant, has people asking, “What is Lil Uzi Vert’s net worth?”

Lil Uzi Vert’s Net Worth in 2023

Lil Uzi Vert’s net worth has been given estimates varying wildly from $16-28 million in 2023. These claims come from celebritynetworth.com, wealthygorilla.com, and caknowledge.com, and don’t hold conclusive answers. However, with Forbes’ blurb on Lil Uzi Vert placing their net worth at $19.5 million in 2018, it’s a fair guess somewhere in the range of Celebrity Net Worth’s estimate, $25 million.

However, one should be wary of trusting sites like these. They are largely best guesses, although I’d have been curious what Vert’s expenses were pre-2021 when they were still paying off the forehead diamond implant they coyly revealed to cost $24 million. Considering how net worth is a calculation of assets (earnings) against liabilities (such as debt), and how this diamond is now paid off, that’s a pricey asset and a valuable branding tool.

I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. ♦️ A lot of M’s in my face 🤫 💰 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

Keep in mind, however, that if this diamond truly cost that much when they were paying it off, that’d have been a heavy blow to their original net worth compared to their earnings and investments.

What Does Lil Uzi’s Net Worth Mean?

While it should be interpreted as the overall balance of someone’s earnings and investments against their expenses and liabilities, it’s often little more than a buzzword. Lil Uzi Vert’s publicity benefits from these higher estimates, but in reality, celebrities reveal far too little of their earnings and expenses to make this believable.

However, with net worth being an easy status indicator, this will only serve as a boost for Lil Uzi Vert.

- This article was updated on November 27th, 2023