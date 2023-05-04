What Songs are on the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Soundtrack?

Image: Marvel Studios

The Guardians of the Galaxy films are well-known for their catchy retro soundtracks, and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be no exception. Like its two predecessors, the soundtrack of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 features a selection of old-school tunes handpicked by series director James Gunn that will likely play during the funniest and saddest moments of what is shaping up to be the titular found family of misfits’ final adventure. For those who have not had a chance to listen, here is a round-up of all the songs in the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 soundtrack.

Every Song on the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Soundtrack

With few exceptions, the soundtracks of the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films only included upbeat songs from the 1960s and 1970s. However, Guardians of the Galaxy 3’s soundtrack, also known as Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol 3, has broken this tradition by including moodier songs from the 1980s, 1990s, and even the early 2000s. The list below contains all of the songs featured on Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol 3, which has been available on Spotify since April 3rd, 2023.

“Creep” (Acoustic Version) by Radiohead

“Crazy On You” by Heart

“Since You Been Gone” by Rainbow

“In the Meantime” by Spacehog

“Reasons” by Earth, Wind and Fire

“Do You Realize??” by The Flaming Lips

“We Care a Lot” by Faith No More

“Koinu no Carnival” (From “Minute Waltz”) by EHAMIC

“I’m Always Chasing Rainbows” by Alice Cooper

“San Francisco” – by The Mowgli’s

“Poor Girl” – by X

“This Is the Day” by The The

“No Sleep Till Brooklyn” by Beastie Boys

“Dog Days Are Over” by Florence + The Machine

“Badlands” by Bruce Springsteen

“ I Will Dare” by The Replacements

“Come and Get Your Love” by Redbone

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Gunn admitted that picking what songs to include in Guardians of the Galaxy 3‘s soundtrack was difficult. Establishing that the songs featured in the third installment originate from the Zune player the late Yondu Udonta bequeathed to his adopted son Peter at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Gunn explained that the decision to fill Guardians of the Galaxy 3‘s soundtrack with songs from more recent decades was meant to reflect the more mature tone of the film.

- This article was updated on May 3rd, 2023