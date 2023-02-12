What Time and When Does the Super Bowl Start?

Are you wondering what time and when the Super Bowl starts? Super Bowl LVII is slated to be one of the best Super Bowls in modern history due to the elite matchup of Jalen Hurts from the Philadelphia Eagles and MVP Patrick Mahomes from the Kansas City Chiefs. Along with both teams’ elite quarterbacks, we will see two brothers go head-to-head, with Jason Kelce leading the Eagle’s defense and Travis Kelce the Chief’s receiving core. Here is what time and when the Super Bowl starts with its pre-game coverage and kickoff time, so you don’t miss out on any of the action.

When Does the Super Bowl Start?

Super Bowl LVII is Sunday, February 12, 2023, and will air on Fox at 6:30 PM Eastern.

Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

3:30 PM PST Saturday, February 11 (Los Angeles, Vancouver)

4:30 PM MST Saturday, February 11 (Denver, Calgary)

5:30 PM CST Saturday, February 11 (Chicago, Regina)

6:30 PM EST Saturday, February 11 (New York, Toronto)

FOX NFL Sunday will broadcast its longest pregame show ever, starting at 1:00 PM Eastern and lasting for five hours until the kickoff of Super Bowl LVII. So be sure to tune in for all the excellent pregame coverage with your favorite NFL commentators to get excited about the big game.

Where Can I Watch the Super Bowl?

You can watch the Super Bowl on Fox as they have the exclusive rights to air the biggest event in the NFL season. Whether you have a cable or satellite package that includes Fox or a streaming service that includes live TV channels you will be able to watch. Examples of streaming services that include Fox as a live channel in their package include:

Hulu + Live TV

Sling TV

FuboTV

Where is the Super Bowl Being Held?

Super Bowl LVII will be held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. This is the home stadium for the Arizona Cardinals. State Farm Stadium was opened in 2006, has a 63,400-fan capacity, and previously hosted Super Bowls XLII and XLIX.

Who is Performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Rihanna will headline the halftime show for Super Bowl LVII. Hamish Hamilton will direct this year’s halftime show. DPS, Roc Nation, and Jesse Collins will also produce it. Apple Music sponsors the Super Bowl halftime show.

- This article was updated on February 11th, 2023