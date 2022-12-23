What to Expect From DC’s ‘Batman: The Doom That Came to Gotham’ Animated Film?

Batman The Doom That Came To Gotham | Image: DC/ Warner Bros. Discovery

Ahead of the holidays, Warner Bros. Discovery released the first-look pictures of DC’s upcoming animated film, Batman The Doom That Came to Gotham. Amid a reboot of the DC Extended Universe of live-action projects, this period piece has certain DC fans much hyped.

In the series of first-look images, WBD showcased the likes of Bruce Wayne as both himself and Batman, Oliver Queen (Green Arrow), Harvey Dent (Two-Face), and Talia al Ghul. Like the titular comics of the same name, the film will be inspired by H. P. Lovecraft’s horror fiction.

With a slew of DC animated projects slated for a 2023 release, Batman The Doom That Came To Gotham is likely to be set in its standalone universe as the plot would take place around the 1920s.

Batman The Doom That Came to Gotham: Plot and Voice Cast

The animated film announced at July’s San Diego Comic-Con does not have a specific release date in 2023 yet. Batman The Doom That Came To Gotham is based on the 2001 limited comic series of the same name, which was created by Mike Mignola (of Hellboy fame). Launched under DC’s Elseworlds imprint, the title is an homage to H.P. Lovecraft’s The Doom That Came to Sarnath. While the initial run of the limited series had three issues, it was consolidated into one volume in 2015.

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Batman The Doom That Came To Gotham comics.

Details Of Expected Plot:

According to DC’s description of the comic, the story deals with Batman, who “unintentionally unleashes a dark evil on his city.” As per the comics on which the movie is based, Bruce Wayne (Batman) went to Antarctica in 1928 to search for Professor Oswald Cobblepot’s lost expedition. While in Antarctica, Wayne found the expedition crew to be dead.

During his investigation with his aides Tim Drake and Dick Grayson, Bruce Wayne learned that Cobblepot had embraced his persona as the Penguin. Here, he also met Grendon, who attempted to free a tentacle monster (termed as Yib-Nogeroth) buried in the iceberg. Without taking his chances, Bruce Wayne blows up the cave.

Thus begins the Lovecraftian adventure of Bruce Wayne that leads him to the likes of Green Arrow (Oliver Queen), Two-Face (Harvey Dent), Talia al Ghul, Ra’s al Ghul, and more. The story will also include Dr. Kirk Langstrom (Man-Bat), Jason Blood (Etrigan The Demon), Jim Gordon, Barbara Gordon (Oracle), and more.

The primary premise of the story would have Batman against Talia al Ghul and co. to stop them from opening a portal which would mean the end of Gotham and subsequently the Earth. However, as some may expect Oliver Queen to be of a bigger help, that may not be the case if the animated film is entirely based on the comics.

Vocal Cast:

David Giuntoli (of Grimm fame) as Bruce Wayne(Batman)

Christopher Gorham as Oliver Queen (Green Arrow)

Navid Negahban as Ra’s al Ghul

Emily O’Brien as Talia al Ghul

John DiMaggio as James Gordon

Patrick Fabian as Harvey Dent

Brian George as Alfred Pennyworth

Jason Marsden as Dick Grayson

David Dastmalchian (of Ant-Man, The Dark Knight and The Suicide Squad fame) as Grendon

Matthew Waterson as Jason Blood (Etrigan the Demon)

Jeffrey Combs as Kirk Langstrom (Man-Bat)

William Salyers as Oswald Cobblepot (Penguin)

Gideon Adlon as Barbara Gordon (Oracle)

Ahead of new animated projects announced by DC Universe Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran early next year, Batman The Doom That Came To Gotham is one of the most exciting DC films slated to release in 2023. With Lovecraft-inspired mythical monsters and eerie mysteries of late-1920’s Gotham, this film is likely to be one cherished by a legion of Batman fans.

- This article was updated on December 23rd, 2022