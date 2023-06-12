Image: Reddit

Are you wondering what’s wrong with Reddit today and if Reddit is down currently? Social media is abuzz with reports from Reddit users, stating that the main site is experiencing technical difficulties and that none of their subscribed subreddits are functioning. Is this an issue affecting all users, or is there a solution to this problem? We have gathered all available information about the current Reddit outage and when it is expected to be resolved.

Is Reddit Down?

Yes, Reddit is experiencing an outage right now. After users reported lots of issues with the site not loading content properly, the Reddit team posted on their official Twitter page, @redditstatus, on June 12, 2023, at 8:48 AM, that they are aware of problems loading content and are working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible. Here is the tweet:

Identified: We're aware of problems loading content and are working to resolve the issues as quickly as possible. https://t.co/nV9P6NLQuY — Reddit Status (@redditstatus) June 12, 2023

You may see these different error messages when attempting to access Reddit:

Something went wrong. Just don’t panic.

Our CDN [content delivery network] was unable to reach our servers.

Sorry, we couldn’t load posts for this page. [RETRY].

We had some trouble getting to Reddit.

Why is Reddit Down?

There is a lot of speculation on Twitter regarding a recent incident that involved an attempt to reopen all closed subreddits and appoint new moderators after thousands of Subreddits were closed in protest of planned API charges that would affect third-party app developers. While this conspiracy theory is intriguing, it seems unlikely. It is more probable that during a period of reduced traffic, the platform was making some significant changes that did not go as planned. However, we will update this guide once Reddit officially provides a cause of the outage.

How Can I Fix Reddit Issues?

Unfortunately, the Reddit team didn’t provide an expected time for the issue to be fixed, but with the high visibility into the issue and their response to past issues, we expect it to be fixed very soon. There is also nothing you can do to fix the issues you are experiencing, and you will have to wait until the Reddit team identifies and fixes the issues causing the outage. In the meantime, you should follow the @redditstatus page, as they are good about posting regular updates on the issue when they have identified it and when it is resolved.

- This article was updated on June 12th, 2023