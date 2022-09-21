Fullmetal Alchemist is a manga and anime series met with widespread adoration, with series hitting all-time highs for franchises like Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. The series protagonist, Edward Elric, has enough lovable qualities to endear fans and win over newcomers to the genre. FMA is a standard recommendation to casual or new anime viewers. But, since 2017, the franchise has had several live-action film adaptations, with 2 releases in 2022, available on streaming. When Does Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy Release on Netflix? Read on to find out!

When Does Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy (2022) Release on Netflix?

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Chapter — The Final Alchemy will premiere with its English dub on Netflix on September 24, 2022. It will be the last in a set of sequels following 2017’s Fullmetal Alchemist and this year’s The Final Chapter — The Revenge of Scar. These releases are both, not coincidentally, exactly 3 months after the original Japanese releases. This will conclude the live-action trilogy, with an explosive finale teased in the trailer. Starting with The Revenge of Scar we saw the beginning of a genocide campaign being carried out against the series’ alchemists, “the beginning of the final fight for our future.”

It’s immediately apparent that the film has decent production values, with convincing CGI and VFX that’ll surely charm the viewers seeking a visual treat. This is not always a given, as other live-action adaptations of beloved anime properties, such as Attack on Titan, were genuinely regrettable viewing experiences for even the biggest fans. As for those cautious about a live-action Netflix-exclusive anime adaptation, don’t worry, this is Japanese-made, not like the infamous Deathnote adaptation.

If you’ve yet to be convinced, check out the trailer! When the day comes, be sure to check your Netflix settings, as depending on where you’re living, some content might not be available in your region. But we’ve got ways around that!

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Chapter — The Final Alchemy will be available on Netflix on September 24, 2022.