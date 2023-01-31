Are you wondering when Matt Reeve’s The Batman – Part 2 will be released based on James Gunn’s DCU Slate future plans? James Gunn announced many plans regarding his new role with DC Entertainment and many of its licensed properties. One of those announcements was the future of The Batman, which was very exciting because two more films and a television series are coming in the future, which will take in Reeves’s BatVerse. Here is everything you need to know about when Matt Reeves’s The Batman Part 2 will release based on James Gunn’s DCU slate future plans.

When Does Matt Reeves’s The Batman – Part 2 Release? James Gunn’s DCU Slate Future Plans

The Batman – Part 2 will be released only in theaters on October 3, 2025. No further information regarding the plot or characters has been announced, so stay tuned for more information. However, we did hear from Gunn that DC plans to make a trilogy out of The Batman series and an HBO series called The Penguin.

All three of these latest entries in the Batman universe will see their stories and characters disconnected from the DC Universe in what is called DC Elseworlds. Robert Pattinson will return as Bruce Wayne, and Matt Reeves will direct the two films. However, in an interview with Collider, Reeves mentioned that he has a dream of how he wants his BatVerse to play out and is meeting with Gunn to ensure that his BatVerse is still in line with the DC Universe and their plans for the future.

So what does this mean for Batman in the DC Universe itself? That is yet to be determined, but Gunn has stated that they will search for a new actor to play Batman in a universe connected to everything else in the DCU. So whether you like Pattinson as Batman or not, you will only get to see him in a couple of additional projects.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023