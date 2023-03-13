When is ‘The Last of Us’ Season Two Coming Out?

Image: Naughty Dog, PlayStation Productions, Sony Pictures Television, and Home Box Office

The Last of Us HBO Season 1 has officially ended, and the finale was a wild ride. Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann stayed true to the video game while bringing new ideas to make the source material fit right at home on the TV screen.

Already being confirmed, die-hard fans of the show and video game are wondering when they can expect Season 2 — which is set to cover Part 2 of The Last of Us game. Here is everything we know regarding the release date of the new season of the hit show.

Release Date of Season 2 for ‘The Last of Us’

At the time of writing, there is no release date for Deason 2 of The Last of Us HBO. That said, Pedro Pascal — the star who plays Joel — has mentioned that filming can start this year, more specifically towards the end of 2023. Collider got the chance to sit down with the star and ask whether or not the show has been green-lit for filming in 2023, where Pedro says, “Yes. There is a chance. Yes.”

With the confidence heard in Pedro’s voice, filming is likely to start soon, and if filming does officially begin in 2023, then there is a chance we could see Season 2 hit HBO at the end of 2024. In the worst-case scenario, we will get The Last of Us Season 2 at the beginning of 2025.

HBO announced that Season 2 is coming before episode three even aired, showing the network’s confidence in the adaptation’s success. Considering that the hit show continuously rose in the number of viewers as the season went on, it makes sense that HBO wants Season 2 as soon as possible.

While Season 1 was intense and dark, fans of the video game know that Part 2 has an even darker tone. To avoid spoiler territory, we won’t go further into the details of Part 2, but viewers will need some tissues for some upcoming heartbreaking events.

- This article was updated on March 13th, 2023