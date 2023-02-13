Where Can You Watch Star Trek: Picard Season 3?

Image: Paramount Pictures

Star Trek: Picard is approaching the release of Season 3 this year with a thrilling conclusion to the Next Generation prequel series. It’s been an interesting ride, a nostalgic trip exploring the motivations of Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard and the sort of legacy his character can still leave behind in his later years. Previous seasons have explored his humanistic side while continuing arcs such as what happened to Data, the Borg’s presence, synthetics, and even a prolonged encounter with Q. But now, with Star Trek: Picard season 3, Picard has the old crew together again, and fans are eager to know where and when they can watch.

Streaming, TV, Holodeck: Where to Watch Star Trek: Picard Season 3

Star Trek: Picard season 3 will be available on February 16, 2023, to stream on Paramount+. It’ll release on a weekly schedule, every Thursday, until April 20, 2023. If you’re viewing the series internationally you’ll be pleased to know that aside from Paramount+ you’ll have alternatives depending on where you live, such as Amazon Prime Video in the UK or Crave in Canada. However, if you’re interested in the Paramount Plus offerings, you’ll be pleased to know it’s been expanding its coverage better than some streaming services. The season will be 10 episodes like the previous years, with episodes averaging from ~40-60 minutes.

What Happens in Season 3?

The crew is back together, for the most part in this final season of Picard. Along with Riker and Troi returning like in the first season, we’ll see Brent Spiner once again as Lore, along with LeVar Burton as La Forge, Michael Dorn as Worf, and Gates McFadden as Crusher. We’ll also see Jeri Ryan reprising her role as Seven of Nine once more this season, along with Michelle Hurd as Raffi Musiker.

This great cast, many of whom are crew members from the days of The Next Generation aboard the USS Enterprise, is being pursued by a deadly new foe, Vadic (Amanda Plummer) aboard the Shrike, a ship of seemingly Romulan origin. It appears Starfleet itself could be the target of their attacks, motivated by vengeance. Little is known beyond these plot points, but with a season premiere titled “The Next Generation” we’re sure it’ll be a heartwarming reunion among the cast.

Star Trek: Picard season 3 premieres on February 16, 2023, and concludes on April 20, 2023, on Paramount Plus. It will be the show’s final season.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023