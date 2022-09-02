The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the latest streaming sensation from Amazon Prime Video. It’s certainly generating buzz for its gorgeous visuals and bold new steps into storytelling territory previously only briefly covered and referring to past pyrrhic victories and great battles ahead. To fans of LOTR however, or even casual viewers, it might not be clear where this series sits in the overall history of Middle-earth and Tolkien’s mythology. You might find yourself asking, Where in the Timeline Does The Rings of Power Take Place? Read on to find out!

Where on the Timeline Does The Rings of Power Take Place?

The events of The Rings of Power take place in the Second Age, which ended over 3,000 years before the events of The Lord of the Rings. The events so far in the series place it further back, about 2000 years before the events of SA 3441 closing out the Second Age, taking place before Sauron has the Rings of Power forged in SA 1500. The prologue lays out the conflict which ended the First Age, the War of Wrath in which Morgoth was defeated, but this is the era where his most powerful servant, Sauron, rises to power and forges the Rings of Power. His master’s death leaves a ripple effect, resulting in a cult of sorts growing, worshiping the evil Valar.

What Major Events Happen in the Second Age?

For those wondering what major historical events occur in Middle-earth, they’re in for a treat. This is a period that had some of the greatest battles and most consequential events for the story to be carried forward into Lord of the Rings. Such events include the construction of Sauron’s stronghold Barad-dûr, the fall of Númenor, the forging of the Rings of Power, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men waging war with Sauron. There are so many key events that will surely key lots of key exposure as the series goes on, and we’re excited to see how the gorgeous visuals are rendered for these key moments, and for the characters to be brought to life.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on September 1, 2022, with a 2-episode premiere. The first season will have 8 episodes total, so check every Thursday for new content!