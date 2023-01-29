Where to Watch Buddy Daddies with English Dub

Image: P.A. Works

Buddy Daddies is a wild but fun concept for a silly anime viewing experience. Having a pair of male roommates with wildly varied personalities feels vaguely like The Odd Couple. Throwing in a daughter they’re suddenly taking care of makes it feel more like a generic ’80s sitcom. But making them assassins, while also juggling these responsibilities and relationships, while still staying comedic? This creates a strange but winning formula, and it’s quite a trendy show. If you’re wanting to watch Buddy Daddies, either in Japanese or the English dub, we can point you in the right direction.

Where Can You Stream the Buddy Daddies English Dub?

Buddy Daddies is available to stream on Crunchyroll, the home of many of the hottest current anime. You can stream the series in Japanese or in English, and while the English dub was made available later than the Japanese, it’ll be released weekly and is only 2 weeks behind the Japanese dub. So be sure to check if you’re subscribed, or in keeping with the show, maybe see if your roommate is logged into the streaming app.

When Does Buddy Daddies Release Episodes?

Buddy Daddies fans can expect episodes to release every Friday. Keep note that on this day you can typically expect the English dub to drop around the same time (just 2 episodes behind, so EN dub episode 3 when JP subbed releases episode 5.) The episodes can be expected at 9:30AM PT, or 12:30PM ET. Be sure to check the following for the upcoming release of episode 5 if you live outside these time zones. They can be a helpful guide for future episode releases as well:

Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) — February 3, 2023, 9:30AM PT

Central Time (Chicago, Regina) — February 3, 2023, 11:30AM CT

Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) — February 3, 2023, 12:30PM ET

Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) — February 3, 2023, 1:30PM AST

Brazil (Brasília Time) — February 3, 2023, 2:30PM BST

UK and Ireland — February 3, 2023, 5:30PM GMT

Europe — February 3, 2023, 7:30PM CEST

Moscow — February 3, 2023, 8:30PM MSK

India — February 3, 2023, 11:00PM IST

Vietnam and Thailand — February 4, 2023, 12:30AM ICT

Philippines — February 4, 2023, 1:30AM PHT

Buddy Daddies is giving Spy x Family a serious run for its money as the most entertaining anime family currently in circulation. While the latter certainly has a bigger hold on viewers for now, Buddy Daddies is a series to watch out for.

- This article was updated on January 29th, 2023