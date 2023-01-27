Image: Warner Bros. Discovery

Ahead of its March 17 release date, Warner Bros. Discovery and DC dropped the second trailer for Shazam! Fury Of The Gods. Interestingly, unlike the first, this trailer heavily featured Hespera and Kalypso, portrayed by Dame Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, respectively.

The second official trailer also had some hints as to the plot of Shazam! 2, which will be one of the last few films of DCEU before the cinematic universe is rebooted. However, the release timing of this trailer is quite ironic as the new slate of DCU films has been confirmed to be announced by the end of the month.

Atlas’ Daughters, Hespera, And Kalypso – Who Are They?

Greek mythology is confirmed to be real in both DC Comics and the DCEU with the connection of Themyscira and Wonder Woman. Furthermore, Greek gods like Zeus, Artemis, and Ares were clearly showcased in DCEU films like Wonder Woman and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (albeit, it is debatable if this version of Justice League was canon to the soon-to-be dead DCEU). However, Atlas was merely mentioned when Billy Batson received his powers from the Wizard Shazam.

According to DC Comics, Atlas was the Greek Titan from the Sphere of the Gods universe. Interestingly, Atlas’ daughters Hespera and Kalypso never made an appearance, nor did they interact with Shazam in the comics. Thus, Shazam! Fury Of The God has loosely based these characters according to Greek mythology, following creative liberties, of course.

Hespera

Helen Mirren’s Hespera is the amalgamation of the three nymphs, Hesperides. As per Greek mythology, these nymphs were responsible for the golden apple tree. These golden apples make multiple appearances throughout the film, as showcased in the second trailer. It is possible that these apples will somehow be used to wreak havoc by Hespera and Kalypso.

Hespera is expected to have god-like endurance, strength, speed, and possible connection to sorcery. This is likely why the two daughters of Atlas initially overpower the Shazam family in the film. Additionally, the trailer showed Mirren’s Hespera possibly utilizing some level of telekinesis when she wangled Freddy (Jack Dylan Grazer) into her clutches. Whether this demi-goddess possesses the powers of energy manipulation, energy projection, and flight is not clear as of now.

Kalypso

Per Greek mythology, Kalypso, or Calypso, was a nymph who captured Odysseus. Unlike her other siblings, this is what she is mostly known for. In the film, Lucy Liu’s Kalypso is expected to have comparable powers to Hespera. However, Hespera is possibly more formidable than Kalypso due to the former’s seniority and experience.

In the second trailer, Kalypso was shown riding mythical creatures from Greek mythology, which featured the likes of dragons and manticores. This may hint at the sisters not having the power of flight. Like her elder sister, Kalypso is also expected to have certain mystical abilities, telekinesis, super-speed, god-like strength, and endurance.

Since Billy Batson gets the power of stamina from Atlas, Hespera and Kalypso would have received the ability in excess.

Anthea

Portrayed by Rachel Zegler, Anthea is supposed to be the youngest daughter of Atlas in the DCEU. She may have similar abilities like that of her elder siblings. However, not much is known about the character other than the fact she will help Shazam and co. against her sisters.

Unlike her siblings, this character is not associated with Atlas in Greek mythology. As per the lore, Anthea is the daughter of Thespius, though there is a demi-goddess of a similar name, i.e., Antheia. The latter is one of the daughters of Zeus.

What Do Hespera And Kalypso Want From Billy And Shazam Family?

The daughters of Atlas clearly expressed in the trailer that they are after Billy and the Shazam family’s powers. In the second trailer clip, Hespera said: “Children stole the power of the gods…You ripped it from our father’s core.”

It is possible that Hespera and Kalypso will attempt to seize the Shazam family’s powers in their entirety and not just the stamina part originating from Atlas.

Later in the footage, the two sisters are also seen with the wizard Shazam’s staff, which will help them extract the powers from the members of the Shazam family. However, it appears that Billy Batson being the champion chosen by the Wizard, would likely be able to ward off such attempts to steal his powers. This may be why the second trailer showcased Billy Batson’s willingness to make a deal with Hespera and Kalypso after they threatened his foster family.

Why Are Hespera And Kalypso So Overpowering In Shazam! Fury Of The God?

As per DC Comics, Shazam is supposedly on par with Superman in terms of strength. While not confirmed, his powers are likely diluted when he shares them with the rest of the Shazam family. This is possibly why Hespera and Kalypso are initially able to overpower Shazam even without the use of the wizard Shazam’s staff.

Additionally, Hespera and Kalypso are assisted by the aforementioned mythical beasts, which would further tip the scale in their favor. It is also plausible that Billy Batson is unable to resist the enchantments or more mystical side of Atlas’ daughters, which may explain why Hespera was able to thrash him at the beginning of the trailer.

How Is Wizard Shazam Alive?

Interestingly, the second trailer also showcased the Wizard Shazam (Djimon Hounsou) seemingly interacting with Billy Batson. This is not very clear, as the Wizard disintegrated in the 2019 film after he bestowed his powers on Billy.

Now, either the Wizard faked his death in the first film or the version shown in Shazam! The Fury Of The God is a spirit-esque figure that is only visible to Billy and the Shazam family. This would explain why the Wizard appears relatively young as compared to his portrayal in the 2019 film. Additionally, the aforementioned theory provides a possible explanation as to why the Wizard cannot use his staff and join the fight against Hespera and Kalypso.

With the wizard Shazam being out of commission and the Shazam family’s powers being taken by Hespera and Kalypso at some point in the film, it remains to be seen how Billy Patson would tap into his powers to beat the antagonists. Furthermore, the box-office fate of Shazam! Fury Of The Gods is uncertain as the film will be released after DCU co-CEO James Gunn announces his slate of new DC projects.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2023