Who is Kang the Conqueror in the MCU?

Kang the Conqueror is leading up to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next Thanos-level threat, superseding the mad titan as the central antagonist of the MCU. While teased in the climax of Loki‘s first season, fans will have to wait until the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on February 17, 2023, to witness his true debut. But just who is Kang the Conqueror, and what purpose will he serve in the MCU’s current Multiverse Saga?

Who is Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

We first learn of Kang’s existence in the MCU during the finale of Loki, when He Who Remains explains the purpose of the Time Variance Authority (TVA). Once a scientist from Earth, Nathaniel Richards became aware of the multiverse and met with his Variants to share knowledge and improve their respective universes. However, several of Nathaniel’s variants didn’t share this idyllic goal and instead viewed the multiverse as something to dominate, beginning the Multiversal War. One of the most prolific of these Variants was known as Kang the Conqueror.

He Who Remains brought the Multiversal War to its end after discovering Alioth, the colossal cloud deity that prevented Loki and his band of Lokis from escaping the void. To prevent another conflict, He Who Remains established the TVA to guard his own universe (the MCU) and purge the existence of any other to ensure that no other Nathaniel Richards is born.

Doing what Lokis do, Sylvie opts to kill He Who Remains, freeing the multiverse but also allowing Kang to return and immediately usurp the TVA, setting the stage for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Kang’s current plans are unknown, though the events of Quantumania will lead to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (2025), which will adapt the comic book storyline of the same name, in which Kang successfully conquers Earth.

Who is Kang the Conqueror in the Comics?

In the comics, Kang the Conqueror is a time-traveler hellbent on conquering as many universes as possible. Kang is from an alternate universe in which humanity advanced much faster. He is the descendant of Nathaniel Richards, who initially time-traveled to this alternate universe from Marvel’s main universe and became known as the Benefactor. Kang discovers the Benefactor’s citadel and utilizes its time machine to cause havoc throughout history.

If you think that’s confusing, there are also multiple versions of Kang throughout time that are established as separate characters, such as Immortus; the MCU’s inspiration for He Who Remains, Iron Lad; Kang’s younger self that attempts to deter his future deeds, and Rama Tut; the moniker Kang adopted when he went back in time to rule Egypt.

Kang commands a vast army comprised of warriors from across space, time, and the multiverse. While he has no superpowers, Kang has access to exceptionally advanced technology. His suit allows him to lift extremely heavy objects, project a forcefield capable of withstanding a nuclear blast, access his ship’s time machine, and observe various timelines to produce strategies. Kang has utilized a variety of advanced weaponry, including a paralysis generator, anti-graviton particle projectors, concussive blasters, and a molecular expander.

Who Plays Kang the Conqueror?

Kang the Conqueror is played by Johnathon Majors in the MCU. Kang sports a comic-accurate costume in Quantumania, featuring his iconic green and purple coloring and blue-visored helmet. Majors is best known for playing David in Da 5 Bloods and Jesse Brown in Devotion.

