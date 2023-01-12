Are you wondering why Scooby is not in Velma (2023) and series details like the full cast? Reboots are extremely common these days, and some of our most beloved IPs are being remade to often divisive results. However, there is a fine line between being too similar or too different from the original that showrunners can’t figure out. So, which exactly is the case for Velma, and why is Scooby-Doo not in it? Here is everything you need to know on why Scooby is not in Velma (2023), plus additional details about the new HBO Max series.

Why Is Scooby Not In Velma (2023)? HBO Max Series Details, Full Cast, and More

Velma attempts to make fun of the modernization and edginess of shows like Riverdale and makes fun of our reboot culture. However, the first episode has been met with some pretty heavy backlash. Just like Trigun Stampede, fans are mad that Velma is riding on the coattails of a successful franchise and the changes made to the characters are flawed.

Showrunner Charlie Grandy told folks at New York Comic Con that they left out Scooby-Doo because Scooby is what makes it a kids’ show. Velma is an adult take on the Scooby-Doo universe with its R rating. Don’t worry, though. Velma is still taking place in the Scooby-Doo universe that we have all grown to love over the years.

Velma Series Details

Velma is an animated series developed by Grandy and starring Mindy Kaling. In it, we learn the origins of Mystery Inc. member Velma. The series is an adult version of successful children’s shows and will include graphic images, so viewer discretion is advised.

Here is the complete episode release guide:

Episode 1: “Velma” – January 12, 2023

“Velma” – January 12, 2023 Episode 2: “The Candy (Wo)man” – January 12, 2023

“The Candy (Wo)man” – January 12, 2023 Episode 3: “Velma Kai” – January 19, 2023

“Velma Kai” – January 19, 2023 Episode 4: “Velma Makes a List” – January 19, 2023

“Velma Makes a List” – January 19, 2023 Episode 5: “Marching Band Sleepover” – January 26, 2023

“Marching Band Sleepover” – January 26, 2023 Episode 6: “The Sins of the Fathers and Some of the Mothers” – January 26, 2023

“The Sins of the Fathers and Some of the Mothers” – January 26, 2023 Episode 7: “Fog Fest” – February 2, 2023

“Fog Fest” – February 2, 2023 Episode 8: “A Velma in the Woods” – February 2, 2023

“A Velma in the Woods” – February 2, 2023 Episode 9: “Family (Wo)man” – February 9, 2023

“Family (Wo)man” – February 9, 2023 Episode 10: “The Brains of the Operation” – February 9, 2023

Velma Full Cast

Velma has an exciting all-star cast that should hopefully help with some of the more divisive aspects of the show. Here is the voice cast for Velma:

Velma: Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling Norville: Sam Richardson

Sam Richardson Daphne: Constance Wu

Constance Wu Fred: Glenn Howerton

Glenn Howerton Caroll: Ming-Na Wen

Ming-Na Wen Krista: Debby Ryan

Debby Ryan Sophie: Melissa Fumero

Melissa Fumero Lamont Rogers: Gary Cole

Gary Cole Sheriff Coburn: Stephen Root

Stephen Root Donna Blay: Jane Lynch

Jane Lynch Dandruff Tuba: ‘Weird Al Yankovic

‘Weird Al Yankovic Linda Ke: Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes Blythe Rogers: Nicole Byer

Nicole Byer Olive: Fortune Feimster

The clear winner to fans after episode one appears to be Glenn Howerton as Fred. Howerton is one of the primary developers of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and plays one of our favorite bar-owning characters, Dennis Reynolds.

Velma (2023) is available now to stream exclusively on HBO Max.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023