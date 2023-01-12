Why Is Scooby Not In Velma (2023)? HBO Max Series Details, Full Cast, and More

Are you wondering why Scooby is not in Velma (2023) and series details like the full cast? Reboots are extremely common these days, and some of our most beloved IPs are being remade to often divisive results. However, there is a fine line between being too similar or too different from the original that showrunners can’t figure out. So, which exactly is the case for Velma, and why is Scooby-Doo not in it? Here is everything you need to know on why Scooby is not in Velma (2023), plus additional details about the new HBO Max series.
Velma attempts to make fun of the modernization and edginess of shows like Riverdale and makes fun of our reboot culture. However, the first episode has been met with some pretty heavy backlash. Just like Trigun Stampede, fans are mad that Velma is riding on the coattails of a successful franchise and the changes made to the characters are flawed.
Showrunner Charlie Grandy told folks at New York Comic Con that they left out Scooby-Doo because Scooby is what makes it a kids’ show. Velma is an adult take on the Scooby-Doo universe with its R rating. Don’t worry, though. Velma is still taking place in the Scooby-Doo universe that we have all grown to love over the years.
Velma Series Details
Velma is an animated series developed by Grandy and starring Mindy Kaling. In it, we learn the origins of Mystery Inc. member Velma. The series is an adult version of successful children’s shows and will include graphic images, so viewer discretion is advised.
Here is the complete episode release guide:
- Episode 1: “Velma” – January 12, 2023
- Episode 2: “The Candy (Wo)man” – January 12, 2023
- Episode 3: “Velma Kai” – January 19, 2023
- Episode 4: “Velma Makes a List” – January 19, 2023
- Episode 5: “Marching Band Sleepover” – January 26, 2023
- Episode 6: “The Sins of the Fathers and Some of the Mothers” – January 26, 2023
- Episode 7: “Fog Fest” – February 2, 2023
- Episode 8: “A Velma in the Woods” – February 2, 2023
- Episode 9: “Family (Wo)man” – February 9, 2023
- Episode 10: “The Brains of the Operation” – February 9, 2023
Velma Full Cast
Velma has an exciting all-star cast that should hopefully help with some of the more divisive aspects of the show. Here is the voice cast for Velma:
- Velma: Mindy Kaling
- Norville: Sam Richardson
- Daphne: Constance Wu
- Fred: Glenn Howerton
- Caroll: Ming-Na Wen
- Krista: Debby Ryan
- Sophie: Melissa Fumero
- Lamont Rogers: Gary Cole
- Sheriff Coburn: Stephen Root
- Donna Blay: Jane Lynch
- Dandruff Tuba: ‘Weird Al Yankovic
- Linda Ke: Wanda Sykes
- Blythe Rogers: Nicole Byer
- Olive: Fortune Feimster
The clear winner to fans after episode one appears to be Glenn Howerton as Fred. Howerton is one of the primary developers of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and plays one of our favorite bar-owning characters, Dennis Reynolds.
Velma (2023) is available now to stream exclusively on HBO Max.
