Scooby Doo Veteran Joins Blumhouse’s Five Nights At Freddy’s Film

It seems that the Mystery Machine had to make a pitstop in Hurricane, Utah recently. However, it looks like a certain actor from the cult classic film got left behind, and has decided to take up the hunt for the titular Freddy Fazbear in the upcoming Five Nights At Freddy’s movie adaptation being put together by Blumhouse Productions.

According to @DiscussingFilm on Twitter, a leader in the art of film, Matthew Lillard has signed for yet another mystery. Alongside Josh Hutcherson’s return to the big screen, this seems like a perfect casting for Matthew. Alongside his role in more serious horror movies like the Scream franchise, his portrayal of Shaggy has been a fan favorite for years.

Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson have been cast in Blumhouse’s live-action ‘FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY’S’ film.



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/fKisX4xCSm — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 16, 2022

While it is currently unknown which role Lillard will play, fans are already casting speculative hopes at who they hope to see him as in the world of Five Nights At Freddy’s, and the horrid antagonist William Afton is the first character coming to mind for many involved.

While we may need to wait until the movie finally finishes filming to see where Matthew Lillard finally lands within the lore of this universe, the movie seems to be incredibly well-received so far. With the lore of the game spawning countless fan theories, it may be interesting to see how they adapt this to the big screen.

Alongside the collaboration with the Jim Hensen Company to create Real-Life Animatronics for this film, it seems that fans have one hell of a film to look forward to once it finally hits the big screen. With new actors being added quite often, and some seemingly big names joining the project, this could finally break the historic curse of bad video game adaptations and propel the franchise into a new medium.

While we may have to wait a while before we can see what role he will play, gamers hoping to jump into the fun of the franchise have plenty of titles to fall back on while they await this new adaptation. With one of the most passionate fanbases on the planet, there are more than a few excellent fan titles available for those that need a particular itch scratched.

- This article was updated on December 16th, 2022