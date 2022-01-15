Five Nights At Freddy’s Games Ranked – What is the Best FNAF Game?

Five Night’s At Freddy’s: Security Breach, available now on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, and PC, has given players a taste of the future of the FNAF franchise, taking place in a nightmare-inducing pizza parlor and placing you in the shoes of the newest protagonist, Gregory. While there are still mysteries to be unraveled in the complicated story, you can check up on our guides to familiarize yourself with all of the new features.

Without further ado, here is our ranking of the main Five Night’s At Freddy’s games, taking into consideration scares, terror and gameplay.

Five Night’s At Freddy’s 2

Five Night’s At Freddy’s 2 took everything great about the first game, and compressed it into one of the most terrifying experiences a player can imagine. Managing a new location, you are tasked with surviving five full nights, from 12 am to 6 am, armed with nothing more than a flashlight, a computer, and a mask of the titular character, Freddy Fazbear. What the first title lacked in variety, you are granted more animatronics to keep an eye on, and new gameplay loops, such as the dreaded music box. Keep your eyes open and your fingers fast, as you prepare to keep the animatronics at bay.

Five Night’s At Freddy’s: Sister Location

Five Night’s At Freddy’s: Sister Location was the first game in the series to feature proper voice acting, as well as a story that was fairly upfront with you, rather than told through the voice of the fabled “Phone Guy” from previous entries in the series. It was also the first to offer moderately explorable environments where you move from room to room, rather than spend your time in one, singular location. The voice acting of the animatronic “Circus Baby” is superb, and sets you up for a ride that you won’t soon forget. Memorable set pieces and a new set of animatronics make this one of the more ambitious titles in the series, and set a turning point for it, as well.

Five Night’s At Freddy’s: Security Breach

Five Night’s At Freddy’s: Security Breach oozes style, substance, and a new beginning for the franchise. Gone are the days of staying seated behind the desk of a computer screen, now that you can fully explore the newly built Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex. As you take the role of Gregory, a boy trapped inside of the building after-hours, you are introduced to a sinister crew of new Glamrock Animatronics, some taking the shape of familiar faces, and some new ones in tow. Sun and Moon, in particular, are a great addition to the crew, offering some genuinely frightening moments as you explore. A great entry point for someone new to the series, as well as veterans that have survived every night before, Security Breach offers a completely new style of play in a beloved franchise.

Five Night’s At Freddy’s: Pizzeria Simulator

Five Night’s At Freddy’s: Pizzeria Simulator starts as a seemingly innocent entry into the franchise. Granted the ability to build and create your own Fazbear Entertainment Pizza Restaurant, you are tasked with making the most entertaining addition to the chain as you can. Offered a catalog of budget animatronics built from old buckets and brooms, you can build your way up to getting arcade machines, basketball hoops, new stages and new animatronics, and more. You are also able to play a large variety of fun minigames from the machines that you purchase, as well! However, things take a more sinister turn when it comes to closing time. You are tasked with ordering supplies, and while the first night is easy, things get a little hairier as the nights go on and you prepare for the big birthday bash on Saturday. Come for the pizza, stay for the world-building.

Five Night’s At Freddy’s

Five Night’s At Freddy’s is the game that started it all off, kick-starting a franchise that seems to not be losing any steam or new ideas. While the premise of staying inside of an office and keeping yourself safe seems like a simple task, you’ll soon understand why the job was left up to you. Animatronics that look innocent at first glance soon become things of a nightmare, as they slowly begin to wander the halls, your only weapon being a camera system, lights, and a door. Keeping an eye on all of the animatronics while monitoring your battery life in the office becomes a hellish affair, as the night slowly winds down. However, the sigh of relief that escapes when a night is done is something you’ll remember forever.

Five Night’s At Freddy’s 4

Five Night’s At Freddy’s 4 is arguably the scariest game in the series, introducing the Nightmare Animatronics into the series. These abominations will stop at nothing to hunt you down, with the only clue you have to their location being the sound of their footsteps, and the sound of their breath when they’re right outside your door. One wrong flash of your flashlight, and its Game Over for you. This entry will keep you glued to your screen from start to finish, with your heart skipping a beat every time you hear them just within your earshot.

Five Night’s At Freddy’s 3

Five Night’s At Freddy’s 3 is one of the most explored upon FNAF games, offering a lot of stories and world-building and a new gameplay gimmick. Taking control of a Security Guard in the new Fazbear’s Frights: The Horror Attraction, you are charged with keeping an eye on the newest animatronic of the group: Springtrap. The origins of Springtrap are unknown at the beginning of the game, but through the addition of mini-games at the end of the night, you slowly begin to unravel the mystery of the newest monster, while also dealing with the ghosts of the past. While you are only keeping yourself safe from Springtrap, phantoms of the past may still show up to give you a bit of a jump, while making your night much more difficult. While the lore building is great, there is more of a luck-based focus on this title, and could cause some players frustration as a great run comes to an end on an unfair note.

There you have it, our ranking of the Five Night’s At Freddy’s series! While this list may vary from every individual’s viewpoint, you are in for a fright-filled night with any of the games that you pick up from this series. Five Night’s At Freddy’s: Security Breach is available now on Playstation 5, Playstation 4, and PC. For helpful guides on anything from how to charge your flashlight, to finding out about the 6 different endings the game has to offer, check out our helpful guide section.