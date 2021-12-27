Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach: How to Recharge the Flashlight

The Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach animatronics are making their prominent return in the latest instalment for the series. Now the release date has rolled around and players are immersing themselves in both the vibrant and dark atmosphere of the new location for players to encounter the abundance of spooky and menacing happenings at the pizzeria. Notably, you will be wanting to get an edge over the animatronics and in turn, utilizing the flashlight to the best of your ability will allow you to make your mark on the landscape and get this edge over the animatronics. This guide will take you through the process of how to use and recharge the flashlight in Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach.

How to Find the Flashlight in Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach

The flashlight will be obtained by players as they make their way through the main story and will become an essential item to use on their journey throughout the haunting location. The flashlight when obtained can be used to illuminate the dark areas of the Pizzaplex and allow you to keep moving forward with ease avoiding the animatronics.

There have been some rumours that using the flashlights around animatronics will attract them but that is yet to be thoroughly tested.

How to Recharge the Flashlight in Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach

When you are using your flashlight, you will observe that it will run out of power after a while of usage. In turn, making sure to stay ontop of battery power will be a great advantage to the progression of your character through the level. There is one particular way that you will be able to recharge your flashlight.

You will firstly have to be near and look towards a wall fixture that looks like a Freddy animatronic wearing a top hat. You can hold the interact button and hold it to charge the flashlight, you will observe your flashlight charging. You can decide how much you would like to charge the flashlight by cancelling the charging process at any time by not holding the interact button anymore.

Whether you need a charge in a pinch or a long-lasting charge, be sure to charge your flashlight whenever you need to in the latest experience. Your character will thank you for it without a doubt when you are navigating them through the close-knit areas of the Pizzaplex avoiding the animatronics.

Furthermore, there are even upgrades for the flashlight that you can obtain throughout the game. One of which is the ‘Flashlight Battery Upgrade’ and this will allow you to hold more charge on the flashlight without having to recharge it. This particular upgrade can be found in a green gift box around the rehearsal room in a room to the player’s left and you will be able to pick up the upgrade for the flashlight.

Will you be venturing through the Pizzaplex this month?

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC.