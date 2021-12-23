FNAF Security Breach: How to Upgrade Your Entry Pass

In Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, the newest game in the series, players take on the role of Gregory, as he and Glamrock Freddy need to find a way to leave the Pizzaplex, all while maniac robots roam the place. But to make things a little easier for you, Gregory is able to access the gates of the building by using his Entry Pass. But players will need an upgraded version of the Pass if they plan to freely roam the place. With that said, we will now tell you how to upgrade your Entry Pass in FNAF Security Breach.

How to Upgrade the Entry Pass in FNAF Security Breach

To upgrade your Entry Pass in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, you need to first go to the Main Lobby, but be advised, as the area is swarmed with hostile robots. Once there, you need to head to Glamrock Gifts, a Gift Shop located on the first floor. To reach the area, you will need to go to the shop’s second floor and then head to the back. Once there, just go down the stars. Upon reaching the first floor, go to the Mistery Prize stand and open the gift, which will reveal itself as the Mr. Hippo Magnet.

Once you get the item, make your way out of the shop and head towards the Main Lobby’s second floor. Once in the area, head to the restaurant in the opposing direction and enter. Then, while avoiding the robots, go to the first floor through the staff entrance. After reaching the first floor, use the Mr. Hippo Magnet to scramble the yellow console and upgrade your Entry Pass to the Daycare Pass.

You can play Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach right now, exclusively for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC, via Steam.