If you’re looking for a way to scare the pants off of yourself, Five Nights At Freddy’s is a surprisingly effective way of doing it. Spanning multiple entries, and multiple genres, it’s easy to see why gamers of any age can fall in love with this franchise. However, once you’ve beaten the main entries, you may be looking for more animatronic frights to keep you up at night.

Thankfully, the FNAF community is very active, crafting new titles that may not be canon in the franchise, but feature the characters that you’ve grown to love, or maybe even a new creation or two. You’ll want to take any of these fan games for a spin, with some of them even putting you in charge of the frights! Here are 10 of the best Five Nights At Freddy’s Fan Games currently available!

10 Best FNAF Fan Games

All of these titles are created by those that happen to love the franchise, and you’ll be able to feel the love and passion that they have put into their favorite franchise. Many of these titles have the blessing of the creator of the series, which makes them even more exciting.

While the original POPGOES franchise was extremely well received, it looks like they’re coming back with a vengeance. Rebuilding everything from the ground up, you’ll be able to experience the horror that you faced before, but better than ever. Featuring a whole new cast of animatronics, you won’t see the familiar faces that you’ve known throughout the world of Freddy Fazbear, but you’ll grow to love these just as quickly.

Taking hints from the original franchise, you’ll be monitoring the camera systems, and making sure that you’re able to survive through the night as you fight off these monstrous animatronics. Things aren’t what they seem in the world of POPGOES, so make sure that you’re ready for a challenge, and you may even see a few familiar faces as you play through these titles.

Now that Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria has closed for good, patrons are looking for a new spot to take their kids for a night out. Welcome to Candy’s, the newest and greatest in Animatronic Showmanship! Much like the original, however, these robots are hiding a dark secret, and you’re going to need to be on your best behavior if you’re looking to make it out of here alive.

Keeping the gameplay loop as similar as possible to the original, while adding in a few bits to keep things feeling fresh, you’ll find yourself right at home when you take the seat of the familiar night-shift worker. However, these robots are going to keep you on your toes, and are ready to make you scream if you’re not prepared. Make sure you’re ready as you make your way into Candy’s for the first time.

If you’re looking to dig deeper into the extended lore of the franchise, you may want to start with Fredbear and Friends: Left To Rot. If you’re a fan of the franchise, you already know about Springbonnie and Fredbear, so this may be of interest to you. However, we never really found out exactly what happened to them, and this helps to fill in some of those gaps, even if it isn’t exactly canon.

You’ll be on the lookout for the original mascots, rather than the familiar Freddy Fazbear, and their dated designs may be one of the most haunting parts of this title. You may be used to the sleek and smooth edges of the FNAF animatronics, but the rougher Fredbear and Friends can instill a type of fear in you that you didn’t know existed. Keep this one on your radar if you’re wanting something more unique!

When you were younger, the worst thing that could come out of LEGO was accidentally stepping on one. Now, you’ll need to prepare yourself as you try to keep yourself alive against some of the most adorable killers on the planet. Reimagining the original trilogy in the style of LEGO, LEGO Five Night’s At Freddy’s is one of the more humorous titles on this list, while still being oddly terrifying.

You will need a copy of FNAF on Steam to play this game, but beyond that, you’ll be ready to jump right into this version of the game. It’s the same FNAF gameplay that you know and love, with a new coat of paint, and some general quality of life improvements. It doesn’t change how terrifying it is to watch Foxy barrel down a hallway at you, but it is slightly cuter now!

Featuring some of the most horrifying versions of your favorite animatronics, The Joy Of Creation takes the scare factor up to 11 as you fight off the new Ignited versions of Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy. Looking like something out of a Silent Hill game, you’ll have to run for your life if you want to avoid meeting a terrible fate when you come across one of these robots.

The creator of this title is still updating it to this day, with plans to increase graphical fidelity even further along. You’ll have a hard time closing your eyes when you see the level of detail that is offered in The Joy Of Creation, and you’ll have an even harder time falling asleep at night after you bump into one of these horrifying creatures in the hallway of your own home. Plus, with its excellent storyline, this is one that will stick with you after you’ve finished it off.

While it was easy to because off to the side, due to the fact that this chain does not really exist, bringing the brand of horror into the real world feels a bit different. If you’re an older gamer, you may remember spending plenty of time at Chuck E. Cheeses when you were younger, and this title looks to bring the original gang back into the spotlight of horror, in great detail as well.

Seeing as these are all mascots that we may have grown up with, this feels even more surreal than some of the other choices on the list. You’ll want to make sure that you’re ready to be scared out of your pants by some of the most iconic characters that have been created. Seeing Chuck E. Cheese in this fashion almost makes me glad that they’ve updated the designs in the past few years, and made them less terrifying.

In this title, you find yourself in the abandoned Tealerland, on the search for your lost brother. Somehow, he may have gotten inside, and you’re going to need to do whatever you can to find him if by some miracle he’s still alive. You’ll come to find out, that the animatronics in this theme park are not your friends, and they are some of the scariest that you’ll come across in any of these fan games.

Featuring an original cast of Tealer and friends, you’ll need to make your way through this dilapidated theme park, with one goal in mind. Well, two, really. Not only will you need to find your brother, but you’ll need to do whatever you possibly can to survive. Featuring excellent graphics, and stellar gameplay, you’ll find yourself haunted once you have finally finished this game, and want more in the franchise.

The original Super FNAF fan game that was available on GameJolt was one of the most interesting takes on the series, bringing it back to the Super Nintendo era with beautiful 16-bit graphics, and excellent tunes to explore the levels with, and so much more. Unfortunately, the developer has archived the original project, asking for less publicity on it due to issues that they had come across with the composer of the soundtrack.

However, as long as this title follows in the footsteps of the original, you’ll find yourself having a great time, and this version does deserve the attention that it should be getting. Make sure that you’re ready to follow along with the development, as this game is nearing completion very quickly. You can still play through the original if you are curious about what is in store, but the excitement for this sequel is mounting quickly.

If you’ve ever wanted to step foot into the body of your favorite animatronic, this is going to be the title for you. Rather than being the hunted, you get to play as the Hunter, donning the suit of your favorite robot. You’ll be able to pick from many of the different suits and explore your favorite locations in glorious detail. However, this isn’t everything that makes this not only one of the best fan games but one of the best FNAF games period.

It’s the fact that you’ll get to explore their powers, see what makes them the masters of their craft, and hunt down the lone Security guard. You’ll need to act fast, and strike quickly, especially when you can control almost every suit available throughout the franchise. The developer of this fan game is continuing to add more content, and while updates may be slightly sparse, you’ll find yourself losing hours of your time to this title.

