FNAF Security Breach Update 1.05 Patch Notes

Update 1.05 has arrived for Five Night at Freddy’s Security Breach, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. FNAF: Security Breach was a fun, if not flawed, game. Seeing as the developers, Steel Wool Studios took the game in a new direction, players were extremely excited to get their hands on the first 3D FNAF title. However, there were a lot of bugs and glitches that detracted from the overall experience. It seems, however, that they’ve been extremely hard at work with the newest patch for Security Breach, and we will cover all of the details in the post below! Here’s everything new with Five Night’s at Freddy’s: Security Breach update 1.05

Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach Update 1.05 Patch Notes

General Bug Fixes

Added a Save Station that can only be used in Overtime located on the 2nd floor of the Atrium

Added a limit of 50 for manual saves

Adjusted all cinematic cameras to receive current Gamma and Brightness settings

Added the skip function to most major cinematics

Added color coding to the Daycare Generators’ wires similar to Parts & Service

Added in a Loading Screen when you start/load in a game, enter/exit arcades, or have a longer loading time between areas

Added in Comedy Bot’s comedic routine

Added in a Fazwatch camera instruction card in the Lobby to further encourage using cameras to plan routes through obstacles

Added in new message icon art for when players pickup message bags

Reduced S.T.A.F.F. bots’ and Animatronics’ stun length when hit with the Fazerblaster and adjusted the Fazerblaster’s cooldown

Added in new spotlight and signage for the trash compactor in the Kitchen

Added in new Atrium signage for Loading Dock Bathrooms

Added in new ‘No Chica’ signs added to the gates that require her voice box to open

Added in more hiding spots in the Lobby

Adjusted Burntrap’s Boss Battle to be more balanced

Adjusted light radius on all S.T.A.F.F. Bots be more performant

Adjusted and optimized the Faz Watch to be more performant

Adjusted the conveyor belt speed in Princess Quest 3

Changes – PS4:

Adjust the default PS4 Gamma and Brightness to accurately reflect the intended lighting

Changes – PC:

Added in DLSS and Ray-tracing as separate options in the Video Menu settings

Fixed an issue where the ‘TROPHY TIME’ achievement would not unlock after acquiring all other achievements on Steam

Minor reduction in overall on-disk size

Bug Fixes – All Platforms:

Removed the ‘Damaged Head’ item during Overtime that caused story time to revert back to 5AM with all save stations available.

Fixed an issue where exiting the Upgrade Console before selecting an upgrade will disable all Save Stations

Fixed an issue where entering Chica’s recharge station too quickly after receiving the Party Pass resulted in a hard lock

Fixed an issue where jumping and quickly hiding would unload the level

Fixed an issue where starting a Parts and Service upgrade while controlling Freddy caused a black screen

Fixed an issue where repeatedly entering and exiting any hiding spot caused the player to get stuck

Fixed an issue where you could not get caught by Chica if you went the wrong way in “Get Out”

Removed Chica’s guitar riff audio after you come back to Rockstar Row

Fixed an issue where the ‘Use the Prize Counter elevator’ appears despite choosing the Loading Dock route

Fixed the hour indicator after completing the Daycare Mission and leaving the recharge station in Parts and Service

Fixed the “Misc” category in the Inventory Menu

Fixed an issue where the Kitchen Office door did not close upon entering

Fix an issue where the Burntrap Boss Battle’s flame traps did not work

Fixed pathing for Roxy’s and Monty’s AI during the Prize Counter Office game.

Fixed an issue where the level could unload when Sun catches and returns the player to their initial position

Fixed a soft lock when quitting to the Main Menu during the cutscene when Moon drags Freddy away

Fixed an issue where the ‘SHATTERED DREAMS’ trophy does not unlock after shattering Chica in Overtime.

Adjusted all message bags’ interactions to always be collectible

Fixed an issue where triggering the Sun and Moon transformation cinematic while closing the flashlight instruction card softlocks the game

Fixed performance issues while using the Fazwatch in the Mazercise control room

Fixed an issue where Freddy would not enter the recharge station if he was at low power and was not hacked during the Burntrap Boss Battle

Adjust the Backstage Office game so that the door buttons are only accessible to players once the dialogue and/or sequence are completed

Fixed an issue where Freddy would not go to the recharge station if the player controls Freddy at low power

Fixed an issue where players could repeat the Backstage Office Game after completing it the first time

Fixed an issue where Shattered Roxy would slowly shuffle towards the players if they used the noisemakers in the fire maze

Fixed an issue where end game credits could not be paused when the player pauses the game

Fixed an issue where higher level security doors could be bypassed by entering/exiting Freddy

Removed the debug menu in Monty’s Mini Golf so it is no longer accessible to players

Fixed an issue where Chica would not path to the bathroom after completing the Loading Dock route

Fixed an issue where AIs spawned right next to the player upon hitting ‘Retry’

Fixed collisions in Kitchen, Backstage, Daycare, Monty’s Gator Golf and Rockstar Row

Fixed an issue where Freddy does not despawn during Chica’s Boss Battle intro cinematic

Fixed an issue where Freddy’s static reflection would stay facing forward in the mirror after the initial cutscene

Fixed an issue where Moon’s end-of-the-hour hunt does not activate after the Voice Box Upgrade if the player left Parts and Service during the Freddy/Gregory dialogue

Players can no longer skip the wire-connecting memory game portion during the Ocular Upgrade

The ‘Retro CD’ and ‘All’ subcategories in the Inventory Menu can now be accessed with a controller

Fixed egregiously misaligned walls and carpets in Rockstar Row.

Fixed level loading issues in Kitchen room levels

Fixed an issue where Shattered Chica could speak despite completing the Kitchen Office game after shattering her

Fixed a graphical corrupt texture that pops in outside of the Prize Counter Office

Fixed an issue where choosing to ‘Stay’ did not mark the already-completed Loading Dock objectives as completed

Fixed an issue where Glamrock Roxy will patrol Prize Counter instead of Shattered Roxy after completing the Prize Counter office game

Fixed an issue where DJ Music Man’s jumpscare would fade to black mid animation

Fixed an issue where all of the “H”s in the cipher messages were incorrectly replaced with “N”s

Fixed Monty’s patrol path during the West Arcade mission

Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor was visible during the opening cinematic

Fixed an issue where the audio slider’s position didn’t accurately reflect first time launch settings

Fixed an issue where the in-game timer does not accurately reflect play time

Fixed the duplicated Fazwatch CAM feed in the Kitchen Syrup Vat room

Fixed Monty Gates with better collision and physics

Fixed vent collision and level streaming issues leading into Monty’s Boss Battle

Fixed collisions around the Atrium’s Party Check-Ins

Fixed an issue where the “Survive until Freddy shuts down the alarm” objective does not get marked complete after finishing the Prize Counter office game

Fixed an issue where the Prize Counter Office cameras did not appear on the Fazwatch during the Prize Counter office game.

Fixed instruction card disappearance when pausing the game

Fixed visual overlap when players switch between items too quickly

Fixed issue where players could leave the security area without collecting the flashlight in Daycare

Adjusted wall collisions in Fazer Blast’s play area

Adjusted camera and clothing display in the Inventory Menu.

Fixed an issue where S.T.A.F.F. Bots in the Laundry Room could discover the player inside hiding spots

Fixed an issue where Moon’s jumpscare did not appear when controlling Freddy

Fixed an issue where the player could skip the Vanny at the fountain cutscene by exiting Freddy outside the turnstiles

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck at the bottom of the screen in Princess Quest 3

Fixed an issue where closing the flashlight recharge instruction card required players to double click on buttons for Parts and Service minigame

Fixed an issue where Freddy could be glitched into the Monty’s Boss Battle

Fixed an issue where Monty could jumpscare players during the Chica appearance in the “Get Out” chase sequence

Adjusted collisions, texture resolution, egregious LODs, and light bakes in Sewers

Fixed an issue where the ending cinematic did not properly play when you completed Princess Quest 3

Adjusted collisions between player and Mazercise’s controls panels

Fixed an issue where two Chicas would spawn by playing the Kitchen Office Game at 4 AM

Fixed clipping issues on the door leading into the Crash Cam Observation Deck

Fixed an issue where the Main Pizzaplex entrance closed as the player reloads their autosave

Fixed an issue where a S.T.A.F.F. bot teleported behind the Monty Golf sign in Atrium

Fixed an issue where Freddy could be called and could jump scare the player during credits

Fixed an issue where Freddy was missing after retrying in the Parts and Service minigame

Fixed an issue where the “Let There Be Light” objective texts were missing

Fixed an issue where the flashlight power runs out during the credits

Fixed an issue where you can hear Prize Counter music during the Prize Counter ending credits

Fixed an issue where Sun’s VO would play behind the Daycare Security Desk during “Let There Be Light” mission

Fixed an issue where the Party Pass instruction card interrupts Freddy’s dialogue if the player chooses to stay

Fixed an issue where a button on the Mazercise Control Panel had no functionality

Removed the interact wireframe in front of Chica’s Feeding Frenzy Arcade Cabinet

Bug Fixes – PC

Fixed an issue where you can skip holes using brackets, “[“ or ‘]”, in Monty’s Mini Golf

Fixed an issue where pressing <SPACEBAR> while climbing into Freddy unloaded the level

Bug Fixes – PS4

Fixed a crash that could happen when playing Princess Quest 1, 2, and 3

Greatly reduced memory usage to prevent out of memory (OOM) crashes occurring on the PS4

Increased Freddy’s texture and dynamic lighting resolution on the PS4

Increased environment light bake resolution on the PS4

Fixed an issue so that the “Burntrap” ending and “Gregory in the Alley” ending cinematics plays correctly

Increased texture resolution of sprites animation and character models

Adjusted textures that were not visible in Roxy’s Boss Battle

Removed visible cursor found throughout the menus.

Fixed an issue where remapped controls did not apply after relaunching the application on console

Bug Fixes- PS5

Fixed an issue where returning to complete the Prize Counter at 4 AM resulted in disabling player interaction with Freddy

Fixed an issue where spamming <TRIANGLE> button will cause the screen to go black while playing Monty’s Mini Golf

Removed ‘Force Restart’ UI when restoring default video settings

Localization Fixes:

French (FR) text for “Delete File” no longer bleeds off-screen

French (FR) text for “Apply Changes” and “Restore Defaults” no longer overlap each other

Fixed missing Freddy subtitles during Showtime

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5.