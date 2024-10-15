Wiccan Actor Wants His Character To Lead The Avengers

Joe Locke, who plays the character Teen in the Disney+ series Agatha All Along, has interesting ideas for his Wiccan character. In fact, his opinion would be that Wiccan plays a leading role in the new Avengers team.

In an interview, Locke voiced his desire for Wiccan to play a prominent role in the MCU, even suggesting that he could eventually lead the Avengers. While the Young Avengers, a team that Wiccan is a member of in Marvel comics, it seems incredibly unlikely that Wiccan will have a leading role.

The issue comes from the popularity of Agatha All Along, which, while it is watched, is not as popular as many other shows, and its watchtime couldn’t even beat Acolyte. That being said, a show being unpopular doesn’t mean that the characters are unpopular. Wiccan is likely coming to Avengers and has opportunities to really stand out there.

In my ideal world, Billy would become the next head of the Avengers and be in every Marvel thing ever, but there are higher things at play… I had the most amazing experience filming on Agatha and being a part of the Marvel family and would love to do that until the day I die. But who knows? I don’t. I’m sure someone does. Joe Locke

We don’t see Agatha All Along popping up in viewership or becoming a must-see MCU show like WandaVision. While the idea of a character from that show playing a huge part in the MCU is a bit far-fetched, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible. Locke could continue to do great work and eventually his character could move up.

It’s not crazy to see a character that was on the side become popular enough to lead, a lot like Loki. The only issue is that Spider-Man is a clear favorite to lead the Young Avengers.

Source: Entertainment Weekly

