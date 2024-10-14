Andrew Garfield Alludes To Spider-Man Return Talks

Andrew Garfield has hinted at the possibility of talks regarding his return as Spider-Man but has not confirmed anything concrete. However, how he did it makes us believe Sony is trying to get him to redo his role.

While promoting his upcoming film We Live in Time, Garfield was asked by podcast host Josh Horowitz about conversations he might have had with Sony regarding a potential return to the role. Garfield acknowledged that such discussions could be occurring, given the success of his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Garfield was cautious in his responses, avoiding any definitive statements or revealing specific details. He acknowledged the curiosity surrounding his future as Peter Parker, especially given the ongoing development of Spider-Man 4. The strangeness comes from how he says things.

Yeah, of course, your assumption is not unfounded. If I was in your position, I can imagine going, ‘Yeah, he’s probably had some conversations,’ too, yeah… I understand in your position you’re going to be wondering, because it was such a success, that you’d kind of go, ‘Well they must be talking about it.’ Andrew Garfield

Yet refused to say anything else. Garfield’s coy responses have only fueled speculation about his future in the Spider-Man franchise, though he stopped short of confirming or denying any involvement in ongoing discussions. His comments suggest that conversations regarding a potential return are likely taking place, but these discussions’ exact nature and outcome remain unclear.

With Spider-Man 4 in development, the possibility of Garfield reprising his role as Spider-Man is highly intriguing to fans. Let’s not forget that he outright said he wouldn’t be in No Way Home, so he’s always open to denying anything the studio tells him to.

So we’ll have to wait a bit longer before seeing if he actually appears in the movie.

