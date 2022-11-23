Are you wondering if there will be an Avatar 3? Of course, everyone is excited about Avatar: The Way of Water, which will be released in 2022, but what will be the fate of the Avatar franchise after that? James Cameron has laid out his roadmap for the Avatar franchise, but does that include Avatar 3? If we are graced with a third entry, what will it be about, and when will it be released? Here is everything you need to know about the details surrounding Avatar 3.

Will There be an Avatar 3?

Yes, we will most definitely have an Avatar 3. Principal photography on Avatar 3 began at the same time as Avatar: The Way of Water on September 25, 2017, and was completed on November 14, 2018. In December 2021, Cameron announced that Avatar 3′s motion capture and live-action shooting had been mostly completed, but the film is still way too long. Cameron will have an additional two years to complete the third entry’s editing, and most of the work that delayed Avatar: The Way of Water has been completed, so we aren’t too concerned.

What will Avatar 3 be About?

Cameron’s roadmap includes five entries in the Avatar franchise, but there is a catch. The fate of entries four and five will depend on Avatar: The Way of Water’s performance at the box office. Whether or not it is considered successful will determine if we get sequels four and five.

This means that Avatar 3’s content could change significantly based on whether or not we have additional sequels. Cameron said he would wrap up the Avatar franchise with Avatar 3 if he could not do the two additional sequels. However, if he can do all five sequels as planned, Avatar 3 will add to the story arc.

When Will Avatar 3 be Released?

We already have a release date of December 20, 2024, for Avatar 3, which 20th Century Studios gave. Remember, though, that Avatar: The Way of Water was delayed multiple times since its initial release date of 2014 due to issues with the film’s production and visual effects processes and again due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Nevertheless, Cameron says he is not worried about the film’s delay causing issues with Avatar’s continued success with fans at the box office.

Avatar: The Way of Water will release in theaters on December 16, 2022.

- This article was updated on November 23rd, 2022