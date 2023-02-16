Where To Watch Winnie-the-Pooh Blood and Honey?

Image: ITN Studios, Jagged Edge Production, AOTF

Following Winnie-the-Pooh’s entry into the public domain in 2022, the children’s story icon was adapted into a slasher movie which received much hype over its unique live-action horror take. The massive popularity over this film’s premise changed Winnie-the-Pooh Blood and Honey’s fate entirely, as the film was slated for a theatrical release instead of solely having a direct-to-DVD and streaming approach.

The hype over this 2023 slasher entry is not surprising as Winnie-the-Pooh Blood and Honey had received much online coverage soon after its announcement in May 2022. Directed by horror filmmaker Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the film will showcase Pooh and Piglet as serial killers hunting their victims in the woods.

Winnie-the-Pooh Blood and Honey – Theatrical Release, Digital Release, And More

As mentioned before, the mature and horrific retelling of A. A. Milne and E. H. Shepard’s classic children’s character received international attention. This is likely why Altitude Film Distribution decided on a theatrical release window for the film.

Following a premiere in Mexico on January 26, 2023, the slasher reimagining of Winnie-the-Pooh was supposed to hit UK theaters for just one day on February 15. However, now the film will be released in UK and Irish theaters on March 10, per Digital Spy. Meanwhile, it has already reached certain US cinemas on February 15.

Digital Release Details

According to official release details from Altitude Film Distribution, digital formats of Winnie-the-Pooh Blood and Honey will be available to be purchased from Amazon UK on April 17. The film is now available to pre-order in DVD (£9.99 or $12) and Blu-Ray (£12.99 or $16) formats. While the delivery is free for UK and Ireland residents, US viewers would have to shell out £8.24 ($9.90) extra.

Additionally, the film is available to preorder in DVD and Blu-Ray formats on UK’s HMV (His Master’s Voice), for the same price of £9.99 and £12.99, respectively. As of now, streaming details are not known. However, due to the widespread hype over the film, streaming platforms are expected to pick it up soon.

Winnie-the-Pooh Blood and Honey’s Plot

Since its entry in the public domain, the original Winnie-the-Pooh stories by A. A. Milne was fair-play for adaptations. This is why the plot of Winnie-the-Pooh Blood and Honey was based on a reimagination of the original version. To clarify in regards to Disney’s involvement with the rights, the entertainment giant continues to retain copyrights to their version of the character.

As per the official synopsis, at some point, a grown Christopher Robin abandoned Pooh and Piglet. As the two proceeded to “fend for themselves,” they became ‘feral.’ Altitude Film Distribution further stated: “After getting a taste for blood, Winnie-The-Pooh and Piglet set off to find a new source of food. It’s not long before their bloody rampage begins.”

In the film, Pooh and Piglet also despise Christopher Robin for leaving them. Their hatred towards Christopher, fueled by a sense of abandonment and trauma is also translated towards other humans who visit the Hundred Acre Wood. Thus, the frenzy begins which results in Pooh and Piglet targeting a group of young girls.

Main Cast

The R-Rated violent and gory retelling of Winnie-the-Pooh stars Craig David Dowsett as Pooh, while Chris Cordell portrays Piglet. Meanwhile, Christopher Robin is played by Nikolai Leon.

Additional cast include – Paula Coiz (Mary Robin), Maria Taylor (Maria), Natasha Tosini (Lara), Danielle Ronald (Zoe), Natasha Rose Mills (Jess), Amber Doig-Thorne (Alice), May Kelly (Tina), Danielle Scott (Charlene).

With the insane popularity garnered by this 84-minute slasher adaptation, Winnie-the-Pooh Blood and Honey is expected to be quite successful for a film made with a miniscule budget which is reportedly under $100,000. Now, it remains to be seen if more such horror adaptations of public domain characters follow the suit of this film.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023