If you’re very into story-driven games with amazing actors and believable characters, then As Dusk Falls is the game for you. Since it is basically a playable movie similar to a Telltale game or The Quarry, the entire game lives or dies by its actors and their performances. Here are all of the characters and their voice actors in As Dusk Falls.

All Characters and Voice Actors in As Dusk Falls

Though the story and the choices need to be excellent, the performance given by actors in video games needs to take center stage. Especially in As Dusk Falls where the frames are static, it is completely up to the voice actors to make As Dusk Falls come to life. Thankfully, they do an incredible job. Here are all of the characters and their voice actors in As Dusk Falls:

Character: Jay Holt Voice Actor: Ryan Nolan

Character: Zoe Walker Voice Actor: Alex Jarrett

Character: Vince Walker Voice Actor: Elias Toufexis

Character: Jim Voice Actor: Terence Booth

Character: Michelle Voice Actor: Erica Lutrell

Character: Sharon Voice Actor: Jane Perry

Character: Dale Voice Actor: Jack Bandeira

Character: Becky Voice Actor: Kosha Engler

Character: Bear Voice Actor: Sam Douglas

Character: Dante Romero Voice Actor: Francisco Labbe

Character: Paul Voice Actor: Rhydian Jones



While some of these voice actors are not as well known or are working in video games for the first time, each of these voice actors has done incredible work as do it again in As Dusk Falls. Ryan Nolan appeared in the TV show Becoming Elizabeth and the movie 1917. Zoe Walker was in the Les Miserables TV mini-series and Elias Toufexis has been in the Star Trek TV show as well as lending his talent to Horizon Forbidden West, Genshin Impact, and more.

Not much is known about Terence Booth’s previous work, but Erica Lutrell is recognized as Bangalore in Apex Legends and New Mother in Westworld. Jane Perry has done work in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Returnal. Jack Bandeira is best known for his work in The Witcher TV show and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Kosha Engler has worked on Horizon Forbidden West and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga as well as DC movies such as Wonder Woman 1984 and The Batman. Sam Douglas has done work for Heavy Rain, Killzone, and also Horizon Zero Dawn. Francisco Labbe is best known for his contributions to the Jack Ryan and Halo TV shows. Rhydian Jones has been in TV shows and movies such as 8 Days That Made Rome, Bang, and Doctors.

With such an all-star cast, it is no wonder why As Dusk Falls is such a great game. If you’re looking for more articles on As Dusk Falls, check out our As Dusk Falls page.

As Dusk Falls is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It is also available on Xbox Game Pass.