All Destiny 2 Expansions Are Free to Play This Week

Destiny 2’s Showcase premiered on August 23, 2022, and it showed all the Destiny 2’s fanbase what they have stored for them in 2023. The live stream gave players a sneak peek into what is coming in the next expansion called Lightfall. Besides this announcement, the hosts gave old and new players some good news if they want to catch up with all the fans that have been grinding through all the quests and events since its launch in 2017. For a limited time, expansions will not be a problem for all Destiny 2 players.

Today, just before the end of Destiny 2’s showcase, the hosts announced something regarding the game’s expansions that left many fans in shock. According to the hosts, all Destiny 2’s expansions will be free to play for the rest of the week. That means that from today, August 23 to August August 28, all players will be able to enjoy all the content from previous expansions like The Witch Queen, Forsaken, and Shadowkeep, but that is not it. All the expansions will go free to play no matter the platform, so all Destiny 2 players will have the chance to enjoy all the content from previous expansions no matter how or in which system they play.

These are great news for new and old Destiny 2 fans. Many players avoid these types of games when they find out about all the previous content they have missed in previous seasons and expansions, and now old and new players will enjoy all this content without having to buy it. This will also encourage all those players who do not like to invest in post-launch content. Sometimes a small tease is all that a player needs to click on that buy button.

All in all, this is a great time to be a Destiny 2 player. The Lightfall expansions promise a lot for Destiny 2’s players, and these free-to-play expansions for a limited time will bring more players into the game.

Destiny 2 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.

- This article was updated on August 23rd, 2022