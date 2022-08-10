Splatoon 3 has just had its direct and players are buzzing about the new content introduced in the latest sequel to the game, with features such as Squid Surge and Squid Roll moves to be among new ways to traverse the map. Speaking of maps, we got glimpses of maps from the Splatlands in Splatoon 3, such as Scorch Gorge, Mincemeat Metalworks, and more. But one feature that players will become immediately familiar with, much like with the previous Splatoon titles, is who the new idols are, as those characters are often the players’ first point of contact before starting up sessions, giving the news for the game while featuring banter between the characters. Who Are the New Idols in Splatoon 3?

All New Idols in Splatoon 3

As part of the Splatoon 3 direct, we were shown all of the new idols featured in the game, and they are known as ‘Deep Cut’, named Frye, Shiver, and Big Man. This will be the first time there are 3 idols instead of 2 for the series, and they are the heart of Splatsville’s culture. Together, they host the ‘Anarchy Splatcast’ as a trendy way to relay the news in Splatsville, the new locale. They will replace Pearl and Marina from Splatoon 2, who previously replaced the original Squid Sisters as hosts from the first game. They’ll give the latest updates on the game, and featured maps, and will announce Splatfest events, so be sure to get familiar with these new characters!

Splatoon 3’s predecessor, Splatoon 2, has sold over 12 million copies and is likely the most popular new IP Nintendo has introduced over the last 2 generations. It features a unique twist on third-person shooter action with a competitive edge, a wide appeal to all ages, and a colorful aesthetic that makes it truly stand out among Nintendo’s other properties. The fans are passionate about the franchise, and it looks like ‘Deep Cut’ is a particularly large hit with the fans.

This concludes our coverage on All the New Idols in Splatoon 3! Be sure to keep an eye out for other guides on the game!

Splatoon 3 will release exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on September 9, 2022.