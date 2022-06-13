All Playable Characters in Mercenaries Mode of Resident Evil Village

If you’re looking to pop your Resident Evil Village disk back in to partake in a few rounds of Mercenaries Mode, you’ll have a bit more to look forward to in the future. Capcom announced today that a few familiar faces are going to be making their way to Mercenaries Mode, letting you play the game in ways that you could have only imagined.

Who all made the cut, and what kind of excitement are you in store for? Let’s take a look and see who the new additions are, and what kind of advantages you may have over Ethan Winters.

All New Playable Characters in Resident Evil Village

If you’re looking to dive in and play the game as a familiar face, or someone that may have taken the internet by storm when they were first shown off, you’ll be able to do just that. Here are all of the new characters, and their gameplay types:

Chris Redfield Plays similar to Ethan Winters, but you’ll be able to use your boulder punching fists to inflict massive damage on your foes

Karl Heisenberg Use your massive hammer and machines to take down hordes of zombies faster than ever

Alcina Dimitrescu Tower over your foes and use your claws to send enemies flying, and pierce their hearts to send them to the afterlife



Getting to use these characters is sure to help shake up the formula, especially in Mercenaries Mode. Getting to take advantage of their powers, their machines, and getting to play as Lady D herself will be more than enough to seal the deal for players that may have otherwise needed convincing to try out this mode. If you’re looking to run and gun, or in this case, tower with power, you’ll want to check out these new characters when they launch on October 28th of this year.

Resident Evil Village is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. There is also a port in development for Mac, and the Gold Edition will be available on October 28th, 2023.