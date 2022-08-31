5 Best Phone Coolers For Gaming

If you’re looking to take your gameplay to the next level with graphically intensive mobile titles, it may be time to invest in a cooler for your mobile device. While this may sound like a crazy idea, certain devices have a tendency to get unbearably warm, rather quickly, which can reduce battery life, cause your game to stutter like crazy, and more issues beyond that.

Thankfully, while being slightly ridiculous to think about, there are quite a few different devices out there that can prevent you from needing to wear oven mitts during your next Call of Duty Mobile or Genshin Impact session, and we are here to cover the best of the best and leave all of the rest behind. Here are the top five Phone Coolers you should get before you jump back into your favorite mobile game!

Top 5 Best Mobile Phone Coolers

While they may do amazingly well for gaming, you’ll also see general improvements to things like video recording, live streaming, and GPS navigation. With specific devices, such as the Google Pixel 6 that was used to test these out, you’ll be able to see improvements in many different functions, as certain devices are powerful, with poor thermal dissipation. Without any further ado, these are the best coolers to get for your favorite mobile device.

If you’re looking for an inexpensive way to keep your phone chilly, and to keep your frames up, the SakuraClub phone cooler can do just that for you. Being one of the more barebones entries on the list, you’ll be able to find any excuse to slap this on and game away. It does a great job of keeping your device chilled, as well, but depending on your device, you may have a hard time fitting in in the proper location.

With the Google Pixel 6, the large camera bump can make it hard to find the proper space to lay a device like this, as the SakruaClub Phone Cooler is quite long across the back of the device. However, if you have a device with a standard camera layout, you may have better luck, as it still did a great job of reducing the internal temperature of the device.

If you’re looking for a feature-packed cooler, the Neveika Mobile Phone Cooler has you covered. Packing a punch, you’ll be able to game on for quite some time, without having to worry about your device heating up to an unbearable point. You’ll also see a great improvement in your battery life if you’ve noticed that the heat tends to knock it down quickly.

The biggest downfall with this device is the area that it covers. If you have a very thin device, you may not get the best connection between the cooler and your phone, so you’ll want to make sure that you’re verifying that this device will work properly before investing in it. Otherwise, thicker phones will see a great improvement!

If you’re looking to escape into the world of pain-free mobile gaming, without needing to worry about cords, the GoHZQ phone cooler is going to be your best friend. For those that are using the iPhone 13 line especially, the magnet in the back holds on extremely well, and allows you to carry on with your favorite game, no strings attached!

For those using an Android device, however, this may not be your best choice. Since it will use a large magnet plate on the back of your phone, this could reduce the ability to use NFC communication, or even wireless charging, so you’ll want to make sure that this works perfectly on your phone before slapping the magnet on the back.

For those looking to take their Razer loyalty to the next level, you’ll be able to splurge on this beast of a cooler and have the flashiest device around. If you’re not afraid to drop a few extra dollars, you’ll see that this device offers some of the best cooling around, and works especially fantastic on devices with Magsafe technology. However, if you don’t have that, it also does come with a universal clip to fit just about any device.

The main thing holding this one back is its price. While it does work quite well, unless you’re planning on playing the majority of your games on your mobile phone, you don’t need to drop this large of a chunk of cash. The top spot comes in $20 cheaper, and while it may be a few degrees warmer, that extra savings can get you an extra few wishes in Genshin Impact. However, this one does offer an unparalleled amount of customization, so if that’s your game, this may be the one for you!

With its temperature gauge, different RGB lighting options, and an almost instant cooling effect, the Black Shark Fun Cooler 2 Pro is the best cooler that you can get right now for your mobile device. Testing the same area in Genshin Impact, without the cooler, our Google Pixel 6 sat at a blistering 106 degrees average, with temperatures steadily climbing up as time went on in a half an hour test. There was also a 98% Thermal Throttle happening, meaning the game would run fairly choppy, and that would occasionally climb even higher, making it almost unplayable.

With this Black Shark Fun Cooler 2 Pro, however, this was reduced fairly drastically. On average, temperatures hovered in the high 80’s to low 90’s, with a Thermal Throttle maxing out at 90%, allowing the game to run much smoother than ever before.

If you have a problem running graphically intense mobile games, maybe now is the time to start looking into a mobile cooler for your device. While they won’t completely freeze your phone, they’ll help you enjoy your favorite games in a new way, and let you game on for longer than ever. With plenty of different coolers to choose from, any on this list will help you out, so grab one and game on!

- This article was updated on August 31st, 2022