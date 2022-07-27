Finn May Become the Next Taz in MultiVersus After First Open Beta Patch

Looks like Finn became Taz in the latest MultiVersus update, and many players are already complaining about the character that is causing havoc on the fighting game. MultiVersus just launched its open beta on multiple platforms, and they are already facing this concerning issue.

MultiVersus is the new platform fighting game on the market that is on everybody’s radar right now. The fighting game features characters from different media and franchises like Batman, Finn, Arya Stark, and even LeBron James. The game’s graphics and controls are what any fighting gamer would expect, and luckily for Player First Games, its success speaks for itself.

A few hours ago, some users on the MultiVersusTheGame‘s subreddit started to complain about an old enemy that, after the open beta was released to the public, started to cause some trouble in their matches. Before the open beta launched, many players were complaining about Taz’s Tornado ability and how overpowered it was. Shortly after the complaints, the developers started to take notes and announced adjustments to the character that went live once the open beta was live. Now, developers have another character that is making a ruckus in players’ matches. Now, Finn’s four abilities have the same bugs as Bugs Bunny’s air attacks.

This issue would not be as big as it is right now, but Finn is on the free rotation, so any player can abuse it if they can. The developers seem to listen to the community fast, so maybe they are already thinking about a possible fix for the overpowered character.

When the community started complaining about Taz’s tornado ability, the developers were vocal about the solution they had planned for it, so players should expect an answer from them soon. MultiVersus’s open beta just started, so there is still a lot of time to fix and tweak all the characters that are in the initial roster of the game.

MultiVersus will be released in 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.