Are you looking to stream on Twitch, but you are getting the same failed to fetch settings from Twitch error? If that is your case, you came to the right place. Twitch has been a major player in the live streaming industry, and every day hundreds of thousands of users watch their favorite live streamers perform for them. Every platform has its issues, and Twitch is no stranger to that, so get ready to fix the failed to fetch settings from Twitch error and start broadcasting to all your viewers.

How to Fix Failed to Fetch Settings From Twitch Error

There are a couple of things users can do to try and mitigate this problem, so if the first methods do not work, do not worry, there are more actions you can take to fix this issue. Here are a few methods to fix this annoying issue:

Run Streamlabs as an administrator

Before starting this method, users should log out of their accounts. After doing this, press the Windows key on your keyboards and type Streamlabs. Once Windows Explorer finds Streamlabs, right-click on the program and choose the “Run as an administrator” option. In many cases, this has been more than enough to fix the issue, so chances are, this is the only method you will need to do to fix this issue.

Use Auto-optimizer

Users need to open Streamlabs and hit the settings button on the lower-left side of the screen. Then they will go to the general tab and click on the “Auto-optimizer” button. This process may take a while, so do not be surprised if you have to wait a minute or two.

Reset your Stream key

To reset your stream key, users need to log into their account, select Creator Dashboard, Settings, and then Stream. In the Stream tab, click on the reset button at the end of the text box. After resetting the Stream key, copy the new one and head over the Streamlabs.

On Streamlabs, click on the Settings button and go to the Stream tab. You will have to enter the new Stream key.

If none of these methods have fixed your issue, you could head over to Twitch’s support Twitter account and check if you are not the only one experiencing this problem. This issue is rather common in the streamer community, so do not worry you are not alone.

- This article was updated on September 28th, 2022