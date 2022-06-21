Minecraft Legends: Release Date, Trailer, Everything We Know

Minecraft has a new spinoff coming soon, in the form of Minecraft Legends. Announced at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase last week, this game is an action-strategy title that capitalizes on existing concepts within the Minecraft universe but drives the scope to greater heights. The exciting part about this, aside from the prospect of more Minecraft for the millions of fans, is that it will appeal to those seeking a different type of challenge in their gameplay. Read on for Everything We Know So Far about Minecraft Legends!

Minecraft Legends Release Date

So far, there is not a firm release date given aside from the hint that it’s within 12 months from now given that was the hook behind Xbox’s showcase, so expect the game by some point in the middle of 2023 at the latest. The game looks quite large in scale with lots to do and is a new direction for the franchise, so it’ll likely need lots of care and time to ensure the launch is smooth.

Minecraft Legends Trailer

During the showcase, we were treated to this trailer, which teases plenty of Minecraft lore to be revealed, as well as an eschatological plot that makes good use of concepts like Nether Portals to introduce plenty of baddies to the world for you to banish. You control your protagonist, and more enticingly, seeming hordes of allies you can bring to the battlefront to help in the fight. The result seems to promise a fairly layered battle experience, with thematic cues taken from Legend of Zelda, but also Musou games with just a touch of RTS thrown into the mix. The result seems to be a more approachable blend of action and strategy, which will be potentially great for all ages.

Minecraft Legends will release sometime in 2023 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.