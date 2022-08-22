NBA 2K23’s Era Franchise Mode Shows Madden is Behind the Times

NBA 2K23’s era franchise mode is showing how Madden 23’s version is lacking. Many players are already complaining about Madden 23, the game’s PC version lacks next-gen features, and this is only one of the many complaints players have been sharing on Steam and Reddit.

NBA 2K23 will release in a few weeks, and many players are already excited about the new features and improvements the developers have made over the years. The NBA 2K franchise has been around since its first title in 1999 on the Dreamcast. Since then, the franchise has been releasing a title every year, and it has stayed relevant over the years by implementing new features and improving the quality of its graphics. NBA 2k23’s era franchise mode has surprised many players, and now Madden fans know how behind they are in comparison.

A few days ago, some information surfaced about the new NBA 2K23 era franchise mode that will be coming in September. According to an article on the official Pushsquare website and some posts on the Madden subreddit, NBA 2K23’s era franchise mode shows how behind Madden 23’s version of it. The era franchise mode that will come in NBA 2K23 will allow users to play in their favorite NBA era featuring all the players from a set time. Allowing players to have fun with their favorite NBA legends. This puts Madden 23’s franchise mode in a bad state when comparing the two titles. Madden’s version of the game mode has been everything but enjoyable because of a free agent bug that has been harming the player’s experience since the game was released in early access a few days ago.

Madden 23 fans have been upset about the new title since its release. It turns out that the PC version of the game does not have any of the next-gen features that consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series S|X have, giving them the same features that old gen consoles have. Madden players have been very vocal about these issues on Reddit and Steam.

Currently, Madden 23’s reviews on Steam are mostly negative, and they seem to keep growing. Recent Madden 23 reviews show how disappointed the community is about the title, claiming this is just a $60 roster update, and now with this NBA 2K23 sneak peek into the game, they could get even worse. Players can only hope that the developers get to work and handle all the issues the game has been having since its launch.

NBA 2K23 will release on September 9 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.