NBA 2K23’s PC Port is a Disappointment That’s Missing Major Next-Gen Features

According to many players, NBA 2K23’s PC port is everything but good. Looks like the PC crowd got the same treatment as Madden fans got with the latest release. NBA 2K23 is one of the most awaited sports titles of 2022, and for a good reason. The NBA 2K series has managed to stay relevant over the years by implementing new features and changing how players can experience all the fun and tension that a basketball game can offer. The sad thing is that PC players will not get the up-to-date experience many were expecting.

According to the official NBA 2K23 FAQ page, NBA 2K23’s PC port is not based on the next-gen version of the game. Missing major next-gen features that will be available on Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5. According to the FAQ page, the developers are passionate about bringing the next-gen experience to the PC platform, but they focused on assuring that the title was optimized for new consoles. Leaving the PC crowd with a last-gen experience even though most players have the right setups to enjoy all the new features.

Not too long ago, Madden fans got the same news, and most of them were everything but happy about the news. Many Madden fans were sharing their opinions on Reddit about the decision to leave them behind in terms of features and content. Sadly this has also happened to NBA 2K23 players.

Many franchise fans have shared their opinions on the PCgaming and NBA2K subreddits. Many of them think that the developers do not care about the PC version of their games, so this is not a surprise to them, and some players even think they should get the game at half the price. Stating they have been getting the same treatment for three years straight even though most of their players have stronger PCs than new-gen consoles.

All players can do right now is wait for an official response from the developers and hope next year’s installment brings them to the same level as Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5 players.

NBA 2K23 is available now on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. For more information about the game, go to the official NBA 2K Twitter page.