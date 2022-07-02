Rimworld Console Edition Release Date: When Does the Game Come to PS4 and Xbox?

If you’re looking for one of the best sci-fi colonial management sims on the market, you may want to turn your attention to Rimworld. With a great pixel art style, combined with some of the most in-depth management on the market, you’ll be able to make your world come to life precisely to your specification.

However, if you aren’t a PC gamer, you’ll be happy to know that Rimworld is finally making its way to the big screen, with ports coming to Xbox and PlayStation, and if you’re eager to get headfirst into this game, we can’t blame you! When will you finally be able to take the action to the couch, however? Let’s take a look and see when Rimworld is coming to consoles!

When Is Rimworld Coming To Xbox and PlayStation?

If you’ve been patiently waiting for this game to make its way to your console, the wait is almost done, as this game will come to these platforms on July 29th, 2022! With its unique blend of simulation and management, you’ll be glad to know that you’ll be able to bring all of the action home sooner than expected!

You’ll be able to explore the world through the eyes of one of three different storytellers, each with their own unique story to tell. You’ll be able to explore this world at your pleasure and control just about every aspect of this world, all at the comfort of your couch or chair. A unique title that is no longer confined to the PC, fans of simulation games need to take the time to explore this exciting and expansive world, now that they’ll be able to play this on just about any console they would like. Unfortunately, there are currently no plans for a Nintendo Switch version of this game, although it would be an excellent console to bring this type of title to in the future.

Rimworld is available now on PC and will be available on July 29th on Xbox and PlayStation.