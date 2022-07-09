If you’re looking to sit down and have a good time, relax and lose yourself in a new world, you’ll want to make sure that you’re checking out any of the games on this list. Sometimes, kicking back and just exploring a new world, getting to love its characters or gameplay, and losing countless hours into it is something therapeutic, so make sure that you’re checking out any of these titles on this list.

Here are our Top 10 Best Relaxing Video Games of All Time! Grab a comfy blanket, and get ready to lose yourself in these worlds for hours at a time!

10. Farm Together

Sometimes, keeping things as basic as possible can help players feel more relaxed than ever. As the name states, Farm Together is just that, farming together, and while the premise may sound simple, you’ll be able to customize your farm to your exact specifications, and with a large list of DLC available, you’ll be able to have anything from an ancient Roman City on your property, to a full-blown moon base. While not as in-depth as other farming simulators out there, but its simplicity helps put this title on the list, due to how easy it is to pick up and play.

9. Katamari Damacy REROLL

As you control the Prince of All Cosmos, you’ll need to do whatever you possibly can to please your father, and help him rebuild the sky after he… we mean, you destroyed it. Using a unique dual analog stick control scheme, you’ll control the Prince as he rolls his Katamari throughout different quirky levels, collecting as many items as he and you can to turn into stars. The premise may already sound insane, and the gameplay is somehow more than this, and with its blend of addictive gameplay, and watching your Katamari continue to grow, it makes it weirdly relaxing for many players.

8. A Short Hike

An indie title that puts its premise right in the title, you’ll control a small bird as you trek on a short hike, and interact with a cast of loveable characters while you continue your way through this colorful world. While there isn’t an insane variety of gameplay elements, no 4K visuals, and nothing of the sort on display here, you’ll find a great art style, a kooky cast of characters, and a memorable tale that sticks with you long after you have completed this game. It’s on sale quite cheap, and quite often, so do yourself a favor and pick up this title when the time allows.

7. American Truck Simulator

Getting your own truck and making deliveries around the United States is one of the most weirdly relaxing times you can have. As you start up your career in American Truck Simulator, you’ll need to work a bit before you can start exploring the massive world of your own volition, but once you have unlocked your own trucking company, it’s smooth sailing from there. Finding a playlist of your favorite jams, slapping a wheel onto your PC, and finding yourself lost in the world can help the time fly by in the blink of an eye.

6. No Mans Sky

When No Man’s Sky was first released, countless promises could not be delivered, but as time went on, it continued on to cement itself as one of the greatest games of our time. With countless expansions, new content, new modes, and even Virtual Reality support, you’ll find yourself lost in this procedurally generated world that is populated with other characters. You never know where you will end up when you start this game, so jump into your ship and cruise into the great unknown in style.

5. Stardew Valley

There’s a reason why so many players have lost countless hours of their life to Stardew Valley. It’s one of the greatest farming and life simulation games on the market currently, and with an endearing art style, alongside a plethora of things to do, you’ll never run out of activities to tackle in this pixel world. You may find yourself fishing one moment, but planting a huge garden the next, and going on dungeon-spelunking adventures to finish off your day. There are just so many things to do, that you may feel a little overwhelmed at first, but as you learn the ins and outs, you’ll never want to leave.

4. Unpacking

Learning the story of someone through the items they bring with them on a move is a strange, emotional journey, and it’s something that Unpacking covers quite well. You’ll start as a young child, moving into a new home with your parents, and follow along with them as you continue your way through life. You’ll see the things they cherish, and the things that they are willing to leave behind, and this is all done with your help, as you help them bring their old life into a new location, placing items in new spots every time with every move they make.

3. Journey

With its silent protagonist, stunning musical score, and unique type of storytelling, Journey is not only one of the greatest video games of all time, but it’s also one of the most relaxing titles that you’ll be able to enjoy. There is no time limit, no major obstacles to hurdle over, and while your find out more about the story, you are thrown into some of the most exciting and breathtaking set pieces of all time. Its finale is something that you will remember for the rest of your life, and its overall vibe is something that sticks with you long after the journey through Journey is complete.

2. House Flipper

While the idea of buying houses and selling them for profit doesn’t exactly sound relaxing, once you look at your phone and notice that six hours of your life have zapped away faster than you could have ever imagined, you may think differently. Finding houses and restoring them to a new level of glory is immensely satisfying, and cleaning disgusting properties and restoring them for customers is something that is much more fun and relaxing than you could have ever imagined. Plus, with new DLC, you’ll be able to expand your adventures further than ever before.

1. Animal Crossing: New Leaf

While Animal Crossing: New Horizons may be the newest entry in the series, Animal Crossing: New Leaf is better in many ways. Non-breakable tools, a general town to visit, and a more cohesive world help New Leaf take the crown of all Animal Crossing titles, and it just so happens to be one of the best titles that you can get on the Nintendo 3DS, as well. Make sure that you’ve got plenty of hours to spare, as you can easily spend thousands of them making your virtual town the best it could ever be with your new Mayoral duties.

And there we have it! If you’re going through a rough break-up, a sad point in your life, or just need to find something to help you come down from a bad day, any of these titles on this list will help you do just that. Whether you are going to venture on the open road as a trucker, or help some of your animal friends in your new town, you’ll have plenty to keep you busy as you play through these titles. Make sure that you’re ready for some tears, tremendous amounts of happiness, and more as you play through any of these titles, and prepare yourself to find a new addiction.