Uncharted Legacy of Thieves PC Release Date Could Be Coming Soon

Looks like Uncharted fans may get a release date on their new Legacy of Thieves PC port sooner than many expected. Some Sony titles have been released in the past on PC, allowing many PC enthusiasts to experience some titles that used to be console exclusive.

Some titles that could only get on the PlayStation consoles are being ported over to PC, and now hundreds of thousands of gamers can experience games that used to be console exclusives. Games like Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, and even God of War are now available on the PC platform. Many gamers would think that these console games would not have a market on the PC platform, but each of them has a couple of thousand players on its servers right now.

A couple of days ago, the official Gameinfinitus website shared an interesting piece of information regarding the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC release date. According to their article, the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has been rated in Korea recently. The game is set to release in 2022, and we are in the middle of the year, so some players are already looking for some information about the PC release date.

This discovery is a good sign that we may get the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves release date sooner than most players expected. This is the first Naughty Dog game that is being brought to the PC platform, so some players must be waiting for this release. Many players were excited about experiencing God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn as they should, and thousands of players who never experienced these titles are now able to get to play these games without having to buy an entire system just to play some exclusives.

The game’s system requirements are not out yet, so players will have to wait until the official specs are released. All in all, the only thing players can do is wait for an official release date reveal. It looks like more Sony’s Playstation titles are coming to PC, and this will enable players who never ventured into the console market to get a taste of the quality and experience that these highly produced titles offer.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is available now on PS5 and will be available on PC in 2022. For more information regarding the title make sure you follow Naughty Dog’s Twitter account.