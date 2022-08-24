Warzone’s Packet Burst is Still Causing Lag Problems in Season 5

Call of Duty Warzone’s packet burst issues is still causing troubles in most players’ matches. According to a lengthy post on Reddit, many players are still experiencing connection issues, and the comments sharing the same problems seem to grow more by the minute.

On August 23, many players on the CODWARZONE subreddit started to complain about the current state of the game regarding the several connection issues they have been experiencing for a while now. According to the post, some Warzone players have been experiencing packet bursts in every match and gunfight. Unfortunately, many players are reporting the same connection-related issues, and all they can do right now is try to fix the issue on their end.

Warzone Pacific Season 5 launched on August 24, bringing more than just a few changes and additions to the game. Season 5 brings five new weapons and unique character skins from past Call of Duty titles like Raul Menendez, Gabriel Rorke, and Seraph. Besides these new characters added into the game, Season 5 will bring community events like Last Stand and Operation: Last Call. Warzone Pacific Season 5 is being advertised as Warzone’s last season, and by the title of it, it sounds like it will.

Many players have taken extreme measures while looking to fix this concerning issue. Some players have tried port forwarding, and NAT changes and some have even changed their ISPs (Internet Service Providers) while trying to fix this annoying issue. The sad thing about this huge problem is that many of them claim that this has been happening since the game’s launch, and even though it has gotten better with time, it does not look like they are going to fix it once and for all.

Lots of Warzone fans have given their hopes up regarding these connection issues and have stopped playing the game just to avoid this annoying experience. Season 5 looked like the last chance for the developers to iron out many of the issues that have been harming the community since the game’s launch, but so far, it looks like the developers will only bring the new content that many players were expecting.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One. For more information about Warzone Pacific Season 5, make sure to go to any of our guides.