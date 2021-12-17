A hotfix for update 1.14 has arrived for Aliens: Fireteam Elite, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This small hotfix will not make a huge difference in the game as it mainly covers some console-specific problems regarding the Xbox platform. The developers also fixed some small issues, but most players will not feel a difference. Here’s everything new with Aliens: Fireteam Elite update 1.14 hotfix.
Aliens: Fireteam Elite Update 1.14 Hotfix Patch Notes
Patch deployment times may vary by platform. We estimate a release for Steam and Xbox within the next few days, and PlayStation may go out next week.
We are implementing the following changes:
MATCHMAKING
- Xbox & Game Pass: Fixed an issue where some players had to reset their game to allow matchmaking if their first attempt to matchmake failed.
- Xbox & Game Pass: Due to an influx of players that impacted matchmaking, we’ve made improvements and optimizations to make matchmaking easier.
MODIFIED GAMES
- Updated our modified game check for better consistency. Players running a modified game should receive a message letting them know that they are unable to join multiplayer.
PERKS
- Resolved an issue where perks were behaving differently for host players vs client players.
UI
- Fixed an issue where Combat Rating was displaying inaccurately on some screens.
VISUAL
- Xbox: Implemented a fix that should prevent unintended white flashes on the screen.
This patch will impact Xbox players the most. Since Aliens: Fireteam Elite got featured in Xbox Game Pass, a lot of problems regarding matchmaking came up; not letting players get into a match because of the influx of new players. Luckily, improvements have been made so this should not be a problem anymore. Besides these matchmaking improvements, the developers tweaked the game’s UI and Perks. All in all, this hotfix managed to bring the game to a better state. If you missed the last update, make sure to go to our article and find out what changed.
Aliens: Fireteam Elite is available now on PC, Xbox, and Playstation platforms. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Aliens Fireteam Elite website.