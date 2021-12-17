A hotfix for update 1.14 has arrived for Aliens: Fireteam Elite, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This small hotfix will not make a huge difference in the game as it mainly covers some console-specific problems regarding the Xbox platform. The developers also fixed some small issues, but most players will not feel a difference. Here’s everything new with Aliens: Fireteam Elite update 1.14 hotfix.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Update 1.14 Hotfix Patch Notes

Patch deployment times may vary by platform. We estimate a release for Steam and Xbox within the next few days, and PlayStation may go out next week.

We are implementing the following changes:

MATCHMAKING

Xbox & Game Pass : Fixed an issue where some players had to reset their game to allow matchmaking if their first attempt to matchmake failed.

: Fixed an issue where some players had to reset their game to allow matchmaking if their first attempt to matchmake failed. Xbox & Game Pass: Due to an influx of players that impacted matchmaking, we’ve made improvements and optimizations to make matchmaking easier.

MODIFIED GAMES

Updated our modified game check for better consistency. Players running a modified game should receive a message letting them know that they are unable to join multiplayer.

PERKS

Resolved an issue where perks were behaving differently for host players vs client players.

UI

Fixed an issue where Combat Rating was displaying inaccurately on some screens.

VISUAL

Xbox: Implemented a fix that should prevent unintended white flashes on the screen.

This patch will impact Xbox players the most. Since Aliens: Fireteam Elite got featured in Xbox Game Pass, a lot of problems regarding matchmaking came up; not letting players get into a match because of the influx of new players. Luckily, improvements have been made so this should not be a problem anymore. Besides these matchmaking improvements, the developers tweaked the game’s UI and Perks. All in all, this hotfix managed to bring the game to a better state. If you missed the last update, make sure to go to our article and find out what changed.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite is available now on PC, Xbox, and Playstation platforms. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Aliens Fireteam Elite website.