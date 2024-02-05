All Helldivers 2 Trophies, Listed

Image: Arrowhead

Trying to get that Platinum trophy? We’re here to help! Below, you’ll find a complete list of all Helldivers 2 trophies and instructions on how to earn them.

The Complete List of All Trophies in Helldivers 2 and How to Get Them

Trophy Name Description Type The Epitome of Super Earth Obtain all trophies of Helldivers 2. Platinum Hell Dive Complete an Extreme difficulty mission or higher without anyone dying. Gold Hold my primary, I’m going in! Complete a full Hard difficulty mission or higher without anyone firing their primary or support weapon. Gold Gone in 360 seconds! Complete a full Extreme difficulty Blitz mission and extract in under 6 minutes. Gold Extractamundo! Extract with a full squad on a Hard difficulty or more mission. Silver Caught them by Supplies! Kill a Charger with a resupply pod. Silver Samples are a diver’s best friend Extract with at least 15 rare samples from a mission as a team. Silver Doing your part Complete at least 100 missions. Silver It’s the only way to be sure… Have 6 orbital barrage stratagems in the same place at the same time. Silver For the greater good! Kill 5,000 enemies. Silver Kill it with fire! Kill 100 enemies using fire damage during the same mission. Silver Get some! Fire at least 150 rounds in one burst, killing at least 10 enemies. Silver That which does not kill you… Be injured in all limbs at the same time. Silver The power of Democracy Kill 25 enemies with one stratagem. Silver Fully operational Reach max rank on one ship module. Silver Ship it! Upgrade all ship modules at least 1 level. Bronze Nothing is bigger than Freedom Defeat a Hulk. Bronze The taller they are… Defeat a Bile Titan. Bronze They don’t call it Tacticool for nothin’ Complete 10 tactical objectives. Bronze Let’s call it a draw Shoot off both arms on a Hulk and then extract while it’s alive. Bronze Cool guys don’t loo- AAAAH! Fly at least 25 meters from the shockwave of an explosion. Bronze Hot Potato! Throw back a live grenade. Bronze Bot Scrapper Play 1 Bot Mission. Bronze Bug Stomper Play 1 Bug Mission. Bronze Extractinating the Countryside Play a planet defense mission. Bronze Patriot Play at least 50 missions. Bronze Hold My Liber-tea! While using a jump pack, knock yourself into a ragdoll state. Bronze Eat This! Kill a bug warrior with a shotgun within 1 meter. Bronze Democracy ain’t done with you yet Heal another player using stims. Bronze Promote Synergy Provide assisted reload for a teammate. Bronze Strapping young lad Customize your Helldiver with new cape, armor, and helmet. Bronze In the nick of time Extract after the timer reaches zero. Bronze The Real Deal Complete Basic Training. Bronze The long arm of Justice Kill a target at a distance of over 100m. Bronze Stalking is illegal Complete a Stalker Hive tactical objective. Bronze Job’s done! Complete a mission but fail to extract. Bronze Science is done by quantity Extract with at least 15 common samples. Bronze They mostly come at night… Extract from a mission during nighttime. Bronze Spread Managed Democracy Kill 150 enemies during the same mission. Bronze

- This article was updated on February 5th, 2024