All Helldivers 2 Trophies, Listed

Below, you'll find a complete list of all Helldivers 2 trophies and instructions on how to earn them.
The Complete List of All Trophies in Helldivers 2 and How to Get Them
|Trophy Name
|Description
|Type
|The Epitome of Super Earth
|Obtain all trophies of Helldivers 2.
|Platinum
|Hell Dive
|Complete an Extreme difficulty mission or higher without anyone dying.
|Gold
|Hold my primary, I’m going in!
|Complete a full Hard difficulty mission or higher without anyone firing their primary or support weapon.
|Gold
|Gone in 360 seconds!
|Complete a full Extreme difficulty Blitz mission and extract in under 6 minutes.
|Gold
|Extractamundo!
|Extract with a full squad on a Hard difficulty or more mission.
|Silver
|Caught them by Supplies!
|Kill a Charger with a resupply pod.
|Silver
|Samples are a diver’s best friend
|Extract with at least 15 rare samples from a mission as a team.
|Silver
|Doing your part
|Complete at least 100 missions.
|Silver
|It’s the only way to be sure…
|Have 6 orbital barrage stratagems in the same place at the same time.
|Silver
|For the greater good!
|Kill 5,000 enemies.
|Silver
|Kill it with fire!
|Kill 100 enemies using fire damage during the same mission.
|Silver
|Get some!
|Fire at least 150 rounds in one burst, killing at least 10 enemies.
|Silver
|That which does not kill you…
|Be injured in all limbs at the same time.
|Silver
|The power of Democracy
|Kill 25 enemies with one stratagem.
|Silver
|Fully operational
|Reach max rank on one ship module.
|Silver
|Ship it!
|Upgrade all ship modules at least 1 level.
|Bronze
|Nothing is bigger than Freedom
|Defeat a Hulk.
|Bronze
|The taller they are…
|Defeat a Bile Titan.
|Bronze
|They don’t call it Tacticool for nothin’
|Complete 10 tactical objectives.
|Bronze
|Let’s call it a draw
|Shoot off both arms on a Hulk and then extract while it’s alive.
|Bronze
|Cool guys don’t loo- AAAAH!
|Fly at least 25 meters from the shockwave of an explosion.
|Bronze
|Hot Potato!
|Throw back a live grenade.
|Bronze
|Bot Scrapper
|Play 1 Bot Mission.
|Bronze
|Bug Stomper
|Play 1 Bug Mission.
|Bronze
|Extractinating the Countryside
|Play a planet defense mission.
|Bronze
|Patriot
|Play at least 50 missions.
|Bronze
|Hold My Liber-tea!
|While using a jump pack, knock yourself into a ragdoll state.
|Bronze
|Eat This!
|Kill a bug warrior with a shotgun within 1 meter.
|Bronze
|Democracy ain’t done with you yet
|Heal another player using stims.
|Bronze
|Promote Synergy
|Provide assisted reload for a teammate.
|Bronze
|Strapping young lad
|Customize your Helldiver with new cape, armor, and helmet.
|Bronze
|In the nick of time
|Extract after the timer reaches zero.
|Bronze
|The Real Deal
|Complete Basic Training.
|Bronze
|The long arm of Justice
|Kill a target at a distance of over 100m.
|Bronze
|Stalking is illegal
|Complete a Stalker Hive tactical objective.
|Bronze
|Job’s done!
|Complete a mission but fail to extract.
|Bronze
|Science is done by quantity
|Extract with at least 15 common samples.
|Bronze
|They mostly come at night…
|Extract from a mission during nighttime.
|Bronze
|Spread Managed Democracy
|Kill 150 enemies during the same mission.
|Bronze
- This article was updated on February 5th, 2024