The first Animal Crossing: New Horizons fishing tourney is here and there’s tons of prizes to collect. Featuring basically a full blown furniture, home decor, and clothing set all wrapped up into one, this event will have you frantic to get them all. But to grab them all and display them proudly in your home you need to know what all the prizes are and how to get them all. Here’s how Animal Crossing: New Horizons fishing tourney prizes guide.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fishing Tourney Prizes

Let’s start off by listing off everything in the set. Now, you get a random item per 10 points you use with C.J. so it is possible we missed some. Look for updates as the event plays out to be sure you get everything. However, if you earn enough points you’ll start to get doubles. Once this happens you should feel safe that you got them all, though the fish print can come in different varieties and seems to get locked once you claim the first. So, here’s all the Animal Crossing: New Horizons fishing tourney prizes.

Fish Wand

Marine Pop Wallpaper

Fish Rug

Fish Doorplate

Fishing Rod Stand

Anchor Statue

Fish Cooler

Fish Drawing Rack

Fish Print (multiple types)

Fish-Print Tee

Tackle Bag

Fish Pachet

Fish Umbrella

Most of these aren’t really functional, with the wand acting like a normal wand, the cooler working like a closet, and the fishing rod stand doing nothing but look cool. However, there are three additional items that you’ll want at least one of: the bronze, silver, and gold trophy. In fact, you can only get one of them and it will be mailed to you after the event. So let’s explore the next question on everyone’s mind, how many points do you need to get them all.

How Many Points do You Need to Get Them All and the Gold Statue

If you look at that list above and do the math you may think you’re safe to stop fishing once you receive 150 or 160 points. That should get you all the items in the set, but it won’t snag that elusive gold statue. The points for those break down like this…

100 Points – Bronze Fish Trophy

200 Points – Silver Fish Trophy

300 Points – Gold Fish Trophy

This is cumulative throughout the day, of course, so you have a long time to get this many points. We explain more about it here, but basically you just need to catch as many fish as you possibly can. No matter how many rounds it takes, just make sure you get to 300 points total and you will certainly end up with a lot of Bells and all of the prizes, including the gold fish trophy in your mailbox the next day.

- This article was updated on:April 9th, 2020