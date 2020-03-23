One of the main goals in Animal Crossing is to build up your town and have all sorts of different villagers move in. Animal Crossing: New Horizons continues that by having you find new villagers to move to your island getaway. While the majority of the villagers will be a good fit, there’s a chance you just may not click with one of them and want them gone. Thankfully, villagers are not a permanent fixture to your island and it is possible to get rid of them, which we will cover in this guide.

How To Make Villagers Move Out

Forcing villagers off of your island is not something you really want to be doing, but sometimes you just don’t want someone on there anymore. This isn’t something that’s immediate and just a talking to the islander and telling them to get out. This is a process that can take a little while.

Once you find a villager that you don’t want on your island anymore, the first step towards getting them to leave is by giving them the silent treatment. Do not talk to them at all and just completely ignore that they are even there. By doing this, the villager will begin to feel lonely. You can make them feel even more lonely if you continue to talk to everyone else on the island except them too.

Eventually, you will notice the village you want to leave walking around with a cloud over their head. This is finally the time to talk to them, with them questioning if they should leave the island. Make sure to answer correctly to push them towards leaving and they will end up leaving.

You may think that speaking with Isabelle can help this, as she has an option to complain about a villager. However, this just resets the villager to their default clothing and everything, but does not run them off as you may think. As a result, the key is to just ignore any villagers you want gone and then talk to them with the cloud over their head as the final straw to make them leave.