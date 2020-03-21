Animal Crossing is big on the community aspect and the townsfolk play a big part in that. Even with only a few people on the island to start in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Tom Nook decides it’s time to have a campfire for some bonding time with the new residents. Tom Nook needs a little help to start the campfire though and this guide will explain what you need to fine for him and where to find it.

Where To Find Items For Campfire

After helping your two new villagers find a place to set their tent and make residence, Tom Nook gathers everyone around Resident Services in the center of town for a campfire. However, he needs a little help finding the supplies for the campfire. Tom Nook entrusts you to find wood for the campfire, so it’s time to go off and search for it.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has many different kinds of wood to choose from, though the only one we can find now is just the one we need. That very material is known as a tree branch, which you will found scattered around the island. Look around the ground near the bigger trees for branches that are just sitting there.

Once you find a tree branch, just press Y when standing next to it to grab it and pick it up. You must continue to go around and find 10 of these. You should have no trouble finding enough of these on the ground already, but you can also shake trees by pressing A when standing next to them if by chance you cannot find enough.

Once you have found enough tree branches for the campfire, return to the central area and Tom Nook will start the campfire and allow you to finally name your island.