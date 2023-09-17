Baldur’s Gate 3 Loviatar’s Love: What It Does and How to Remove It

Image: Larian Studios

Are you wondering what Loviatar’s Love does in Baldur’s Gate 3? You may have got this buff accidentally or wonder if it’s worth picking up. This guide will explore what Loviatar’s Love does in Baldur’s Gate 3, how to remove it, and how to obtain it if you need help finding the right NPC who provides it.

What Does Loviatar’s Love Do in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Loviator’s Love is a buff in Baldur’s Gate 3 that gives the player a +2 bonus to attack rolls and saving throws for the next three turns every time their health drops below 30%. Having this buff attached to a character can give that specific character a massive advantage in combat, leading to more successful hits and damage output.

Can You Remove Loviatar’s Love in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Loviator’s Love is a permanent buff in Baldur’s Gate 3, meaning removing it is only possible through dying and then being resurrected. Usually, Long Rests will remove buffs or debuffs from a character, but a handful in the game will not be affected. Loviator’s Love will be attached to your character for the rest of the playthrough until the character dies.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 Soul Coins | How to Get Them and What They Do

How to Get Loviator’s Love in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Players can get Loviator’s Love by speaking to Abdirak in the Shattered Sanctum. The Shattered Sanctum is found by progressing through the Blighted Village and the Goblin Camp. The main objective of killing the Goblin Leaders will naturally lead players to the Shattered Sanctum location.

Enter the Shattered Sanctum through the large doors protected by a massive ogre (right next to where Volo is performing), and continue straight. Take the first right up the stairs, and you’ll find a room called the Bloodied Shrine, where Abdirak is praying next to the wall. Use the image attached above for a reference point.

Speak to Abdirak and agree to his offer. After finishing the interaction with Abdirak, he will be pleased with your participation in his lesson. Your reward for completing the lesson is Loviator’s Love, instantly attaching the buff to your character.

- This article was updated on September 17th, 2023