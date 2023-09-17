Baldur’s Gate 3 Soul Coins Explained | How to Get Them and What They Do

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Baldur’s Gate 3 has many items and resources players can find on their long journey. While some items are straightforward to find out what they’re used for, others are not. Take Soul Coins, for example. These mysterious items can leave the player wondering what to do with them. This guide will cover what Soul Coins are used for and how to get them in Baldur’s Gate 3.

What Are Soul Coins Used For in Baldur’s Gate 3?

Soul Coins are a rare and unique form of currency found throughout Baldur’s Gate 3. The in-game description for a Soul Coin is “strange, incomprehensible whispers emanate from this coin, pervading your mind with rage and despair.” Underneath the description, it states that these coins can be used to power Infernal Engines.

It is known that players can use a Soul Coin to power the infernal engine of Karlach. Recruiting her as a party member in Act 1 and providing her with a Soul Coin will grant her with “Infernal Fury.” Infernal Fury makes her attacks deal additional fire damage while low on HP or Raging, making her stronger than she was previously. This buff lasts until the player takes a long rest.

Feel free to use the Soul Coin when an opportunity arises, such as Karlach, but remember that there may be other uses for this item that are less apparent. Considering the game is so massive, it’s possible that players could discover other uses for Soul Coins as they get further into the game. We will have to wait and see for that.

Related: All Points of No Return in Baldur’s Gate 3 for Act 1, 2, and 3

All Soul Coin Locations in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are a lot of known locations and points in the game where players can find Soul Coins. Below, we have all the known Soul Coin locations corresponding with the act of the game.

Soul Coin Locations in Act 1

After saving Nadira from the Bugbear in Emerald Grove.

In a coffin on the west side of the Dank Crypt

In Withers’ sarcophagus in the Dank Crypt.

In the room with four tombs of the Dank Crypt, the only tomb you can loot has a Soul Coin inside.

Next to where Anders is hiding in Risen Road.

Soul Coin Locations in Act 2

After killing Lann in the Moonrise Towers. You can also buy Soul Coin from him while he’s alive.

In the hidden room behind the bookcase in the Tollhouse.

Soul Coin Locations in Act 3

In Lower City, players can find two Soul Coins in the chest of Peartree’s house.

In The House of Hope, there is a safe behind a painting in Raphael’s room that contains five Soul Coins.

Players can find a coin in a pile of viscera on the east side of the top floor of Philgrave’s Mansion.

These are the known locations of Soul Coins in Baldur’s Gate 3. Keep an eye out and remember to search everywhere, including chests, behind objects, and more, and there’s a possibility you can find more Soul Coins in your playthrough.

- This article was updated on September 17th, 2023