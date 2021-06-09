Battlefield 2042 – How to Play Early – Closed Alpha, Beta Access

Battlefield 2042 is going to have a few different spots before release where you can play early. The first will be a technical alpha that will be closed to the public and be invitation only. The second will be an open beta which should be closer to the release of the game in October. While specific details regarding these dates is not currently available, we do know what you’re going to need to participate in both, vague as the details may be.

How to play Battlefield 2042 Alpha

The Battlefield 2042 closed alpha test is slated to arrive in July and DICE says that this will be an invite only technical test to play the game and test things like stability. It’s unclear just how many invitation will be sent out for this closed alpha and currently there are no sign-up pages or ways to notify EA of your interest. You might want to bookmark this page in case they happen to put one up though. Battlefield 2042 Technical Test Page. Right now, EA is just saying that the test invites will be limited to “Battlefield Veterans” so make sure you’ve got a good email tied to your Battlefield accounts for previous games. The technical playtest will be done in a closed setting under NDA.

How to play the Battlefield 2042 Beta

There will be an open beta and early access to that open beta. Early access to the Battlefield 2042 beta will be given to those who pre-order the game. The exact details as to when this Open Beta and early access to it will begin.